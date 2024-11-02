Spurs vs. Timberwolves NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 2

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024

Saturday, November 2, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: FDSSW and FDSN

The Minnesota Timberwolves (3-2) are favored by 3.5 points against the San Antonio Spurs (2-3) on Saturday, November 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on FDSSW and FDSN. The over/under is set at 213.5 in the matchup.

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -3.5 -110 -110 213.5 -110 -110 -164 +138

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (75.2%)

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have covered the spread once over five games with a set spread.

In the Spurs' five games this season, they have three wins against the spread.

Timberwolves games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under three times this season.

Spurs games this season have gone over the total in one of five opportunities.

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards averages 29.8 points, 5.8 boards and 3.6 assists, shooting 46% from the field and 43.3% from downtown, with 5.8 made 3-pointers per contest (first in NBA).

Julius Randle averages 23.2 points, 7.2 boards and 5.4 assists, shooting 60.9% from the field and 57.1% from downtown (ninth in league), with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Rudy Gobert averages 11 points, 11.8 boards and 1.6 assists.

Naz Reid is averaging 14.2 points, 1.8 assists and 6.6 boards.

Mike Conley's numbers on the season are 7.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest, shooting 23.7% from the field and 29.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Spurs Leaders

Per game, Victor Wembanyama gets the Spurs 18.2 points, 10.6 boards and 3.2 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 3.2 blocks (second in NBA).

Jeremy Sochan averages 17 points, 8.2 boards and 3.2 assists. He is also draining 47.9% of his shots from the floor.

Chris Paul averages 11 points, 4 boards and 7.8 assists. He is sinking 48.8% of his shots from the field and 45.8% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per contest.

Per game, Julian Champagnie provides the Spurs 8.8 points, 5.4 boards and 1.2 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Keldon Johnson's numbers on the season are 10.2 points, 5.6 boards and 0.8 assists per contest. He is making 34.6% of his shots from the field.

