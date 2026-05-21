Spurs vs. Thunder Western Finals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 22

Spurs vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Friday, May 22, 2026

Friday, May 22, 2026 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: NBC/Peacock

The San Antonio Spurs are slight 1.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Frost Bank Center on Friday, beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock. The series is tied 1-1. The over/under is 215.5 for the matchup.

Spurs vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -1.5 215.5 -126 +108

Spurs vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Spurs win (56.8%)

Spurs vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Spurs have covered the spread 43 times in 81 games with a set spread.

The Thunder have 39 wins against the spread in 82 games this year.

Games involving the Spurs have hit the over 36 times this season.

The Thunder have eclipsed the over/under 54.9% of the time this year (45 of 82 games with a set point total).

San Antonio has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (24-17-1) than it has in home games (19-17-3).

The Spurs have exceeded the over/under more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 18 of 40 home matchups (45%). In road games, they have hit the over in 18 of 42 games (42.9%).

Oklahoma City's winning percentage against the spread at home is .452 (19-23-0). On the road, it is .500 (20-19-1).

Looking at the over/under, Thunder games have finished over 22 of 42 times at home (52.4%), and 23 of 40 away (57.5%).

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama averages 25 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists, shooting 51.2% from the field and 34.9% from downtown, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

De'Aaron Fox averages 18.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

Stephon Castle's numbers on the season are 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game, shooting 47.1% from the field and 33.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 made treys.

Keldon Johnson is averaging 13.2 points, 1.4 assists and 5.4 rebounds.

Julian Champagnie is averaging 11.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers on the season are 31.1 points, 4.3 boards and 6.6 assists per game. He is also draining 55.3% of his shots from the floor and 38.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.7 triples.

Chet Holmgren's numbers on the season are 17.1 points, 8.9 boards and 1.7 assists per contest. He is sinking 55.7% of his shots from the floor and 36.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 treys.

The Thunder are receiving 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Cason Wallace.

Ajay Mitchell's numbers on the season are 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest. He is making 48.5% of his shots from the floor and 34.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 triples.

The Thunder receive 9.2 points per game from Isaiah Hartenstein, plus 9.4 boards and 3.5 assists.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.