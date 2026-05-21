Diamondbacks vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 21

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

The MLB slate on Thursday includes the Arizona Diamondbacks taking on the Colorado Rockies.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (25-23) vs. Colorado Rockies (19-31)

Date: Thursday, May 21, 2026

Thursday, May 21, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: Dbacks.TV and Rockies.TV

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-190) | COL: (+160)

ARI: (-190) | COL: (+160) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+100) | COL: +1.5 (-120)

ARI: -1.5 (+100) | COL: +1.5 (-120) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks) - 4-1, 2.53 ERA vs Zach Agnos (Rockies) - 0-0, 5.59 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Eduardo Rodriguez (4-1) to the mound, while Zach Agnos will answer the bell for the Rockies. When Rodriguez starts, his team is 7-2-0 against the spread this season. When Rodriguez starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-1. Agnos' team was never a moneyline underdog a season ago in games he pitched.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (70.2%)

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Moneyline

Arizona is the favorite, -190 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +160 underdog on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are at +1.5 on the runline against the Diamondbacks. The Rockies are -120 to cover the spread, and the Diamondbacks are +100.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Diamondbacks-Rockies game on May 21, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have come away with 12 wins in the 18 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given Arizona this season, with a -190 moneyline set for this game.

The Diamondbacks' games have gone over the total in 24 of their 47 opportunities.

The Diamondbacks are 29-18-0 against the spread in their 47 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies have gone 19-29 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 39.6% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +160 or longer, Colorado has a record of 7-11 (38.9%).

In the 49 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Rockies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 22 times (22-26-1).

The Rockies have a 26-23-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.1% of the time).

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ildemaro Vargas leads Arizona with a slugging percentage of .530, fueled by 17 extra-base hits. He has a .331 batting average and an on-base percentage of .351.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he is third in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.

Corbin Carroll leads the Diamondbacks in OBP (.395) and total hits (45) this season. He's batting .285 while slugging .563.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 34th, his on-base percentage ninth, and his slugging percentage 10th.

Carroll takes an eight-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last 10 outings he is batting .353 with three doubles, two triples, two home runs, 10 walks and four RBIs.

Ketel Marte has collected 42 base hits, an OBP of .289 and a slugging percentage of .413 this season.

Marte enters this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .381 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.

Nolan Arenado has seven home runs, 25 RBI and a batting average of .278 this season.

Arenado heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .313 with three doubles, a home run, five walks and five RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

Mickey Moniak leads the Rockies with 42 hits. He's batting .284 and slugging .615 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage is 71st, and he is third in slugging.

T.J. Rumfield's .433 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .275 with an on-base percentage of .350.

His batting average ranks 48th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 63rd in slugging.

Troy Johnston a has .384 on-base percentage to lead the Rockies.

Hunter Goodman has eight doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks while batting .241.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Head to Head

5/16/2026: 4-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/15/2026: 9-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/17/2025: 6-5 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-5 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/16/2025: 10-7 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

10-7 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/15/2025: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162) 8/14/2025: 8-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/10/2025: 13-6 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

13-6 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 8/9/2025: 6-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

6-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 8/8/2025: 6-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

6-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/22/2025: 4-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

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