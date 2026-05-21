Yankees vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 21

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The Thursday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Game Info

New York Yankees (30-20) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (22-27)

Date: Thursday, May 21, 2026

Thursday, May 21, 2026 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: MLB Network, YES, and SN1

Yankees vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-162) | TOR: (+136)

NYY: (-162) | TOR: (+136) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+125) | TOR: +1.5 (-150)

NYY: -1.5 (+125) | TOR: +1.5 (-150) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Yankees vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon (Yankees) - 0-1, 5.63 ERA vs TBA (Blue Jays)

Carlos Rodon (0-1) will take the mound for the Yankees in this matchup. The Blue Jays, however, have yet to list a starting pitcher. Rodon has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Rodon's team lost his only start as a favorite this season.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (65.1%)

Yankees vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Toronto is the underdog, +136 on the moneyline, while New York is a -162 favorite at home.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are +1.5 on the spread (-150 to cover), and New York is +125 to cover the runline.

The over/under for Yankees-Blue Jays on May 21 is 8.5. The over is +102, and the under is -124.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Yankees have been chosen as favorites in 43 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (62.8%) in those games.

This year New York has won 13 of 20 games when listed as at least -162 on the moneyline.

The Yankees' games have gone over the total in 21 of their 47 opportunities.

The Yankees are 24-23-0 against the spread in their 47 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Blue Jays are 5-15 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 25% of those games).

Toronto has played as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer in just one game this season, which it lost.

The Blue Jays have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 48 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 25 of those games (25-23-0).

The Blue Jays have covered 45.8% of their games this season, going 22-26-0 ATS.

Yankees Player Leaders

Cody Bellinger has an OPS of .852, fueled by an OBP of .377 and a team-best slugging percentage of .475 this season. He has a .271 batting average.

He is 53rd in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging among all qualifying hitters in baseball.

Bellinger has recorded a base hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBIs.

Ben Rice leads the Yankees in OBP (.388) and total hits (46) this season. He's batting .289 while slugging .654.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 25th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and first in slugging percentage.

Aaron Judge has 46 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .388.

Trent Grisham has been key for New York with 27 hits, an OBP of .305 plus a slugging percentage of .348.

Grisham takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .231 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has accumulated an on-base percentage of .367, a team-best for the Blue Jays. He's batting .281 and slugging .371.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 120th in slugging.

Ernie Clement is slugging .405 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .286 with an on-base percentage of .311.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 32nd, his on-base percentage is 111th, and he is 86th in slugging.

Daulton Varsho paces the Blue Jays with 46 hits.

Kazuma Okamoto is hitting .223 with five doubles, 10 home runs and 22 walks.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Head to Head

5/19/2026: 5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/18/2026: 7-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

7-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 10/7/2025: 9-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 10/5/2025: 13-7 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

13-7 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 10/4/2025: 10-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

10-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/7/2025: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 9/6/2025: 3-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/5/2025: 7-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/23/2025: 8-4 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-4 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/22/2025: 5-4 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

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