NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - May 21

The NBA Playoff schedule today, which includes the Cleveland Cavaliers taking on the New York Knicks, is sure to please.

Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the game predictions for each of the major matchups today below.

New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Projected Favorite: Knicks (61.71% win probability)

Knicks (61.71% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-6.5)

Knicks (-6.5) Total: 216.5

216.5 Moneyline: Knicks -240, Cavaliers +198

Knicks -240, Cavaliers +198 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Bet on New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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