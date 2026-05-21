Angels vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 21

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

On Thursday in MLB, the Los Angeles Angels are up against the Athletics.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Angels vs Athletics Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (17-33) vs. Athletics (25-24)

Date: Thursday, May 21, 2026

Thursday, May 21, 2026 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ABTV and NBCS-CA

Angels vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAA: (-112) | OAK: (-104)

LAA: (-112) | OAK: (-104) Spread: LAA: +1.5 (-184) | OAK: -1.5 (+152)

LAA: +1.5 (-184) | OAK: -1.5 (+152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Angels vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: José Soriano (Angels) - 6-3, 2.41 ERA vs Luis Severino (Athletics) - 2-5, 4.45 ERA

The Angels will look to Jose Soriano (6-3) versus the Athletics and Luis Severino (2-5). When Soriano starts, his team is 7-3-0 against the spread this season. When Soriano starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-2. The Athletics are 4-6-0 against the spread when Severino starts. The Athletics have a 2-4 record in Severino's six starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Angels vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Athletics win (54.6%)

Angels vs Athletics Moneyline

The Angels vs Athletics moneyline has the Angels as a -112 favorite, while the Athletics are a -104 underdog on the road.

Angels vs Athletics Spread

The Angels are hosting the Athletics and are 1.5 on the runline and -184 to cover, while Sacramento is +152 to cover the spread.

Angels vs Athletics Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Angels-Athletics game on May 21, with the over available at -104 and the under at -118.

Bet on Los Angeles Angels vs. Athletics on FanDuel today!

Angels vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Angels have been victorious in four of the nine contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season, the Angels have come away with a win three times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Angels and their opponents have hit the over in 23 of their 49 games with a total this season.

The Angels have posted a record of 23-26-0 against the spread this season.

The Athletics have put together a 17-14 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 54.8% of those games).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, the Athletics have gone 17-12 (58.6%).

The Athletics have played in 49 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 23 times (23-25-1).

The Athletics have a 26-23-0 record ATS this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout leads Los Angeles with 40 hits and an OBP of .398 this season. He has a .231 batting average and a slugging percentage of .480.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 120th, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 41st in slugging.

Zach Neto has 10 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 29 walks. He's batting .219 and slugging .403 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Among qualified batters, his batting average places him 141st, his on-base percentage 83rd, and his slugging percentage 89th.

Jo Adell leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.401) powered by 14 extra-base hits.

Nolan Schanuel has three home runs, 20 RBI and a batting average of .251 this season.

Schanuel has hit safely in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with a double and a walk.

Athletics Player Leaders

Shea Langeliers has totaled 58 hits with a .578 slugging percentage, both team-best stats for the Athletics. He's batting .322 and with an on-base percentage of .394.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him sixth, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is sixth in slugging.

Nick Kurtz has a .434 OBP to pace his team. He has a batting average of .277 while slugging .486.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 42nd in batting average, first in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage.

Tyler Soderstrom is batting .194 with 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 19 walks.

Carlos Cortes has eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 13 walks while batting .349.

Angels vs Athletics Head to Head

5/20/2026: 6-5 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-5 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/19/2026: 14-6 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

14-6 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/18/2026: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/7/2025: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/6/2025: 17-4 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

17-4 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/5/2025: 10-4 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

10-4 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/17/2025: 11-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

11-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/16/2025: 7-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/15/2025: 10-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

10-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/11/2025: 6-5 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

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