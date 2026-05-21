Angels vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 21
Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.
On Thursday in MLB, the Los Angeles Angels are up against the Athletics.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Angels vs Athletics Game Info
- Los Angeles Angels (17-33) vs. Athletics (25-24)
- Date: Thursday, May 21, 2026
- Time: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California
- Coverage: ABTV and NBCS-CA
Angels vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: LAA: (-112) | OAK: (-104)
- Spread: LAA: +1.5 (-184) | OAK: -1.5 (+152)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)
Angels vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: José Soriano (Angels) - 6-3, 2.41 ERA vs Luis Severino (Athletics) - 2-5, 4.45 ERA
The Angels will look to Jose Soriano (6-3) versus the Athletics and Luis Severino (2-5). When Soriano starts, his team is 7-3-0 against the spread this season. When Soriano starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-2. The Athletics are 4-6-0 against the spread when Severino starts. The Athletics have a 2-4 record in Severino's six starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.
Angels vs Athletics Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Athletics win (54.6%)
Angels vs Athletics Moneyline
- The Angels vs Athletics moneyline has the Angels as a -112 favorite, while the Athletics are a -104 underdog on the road.
Angels vs Athletics Spread
- The Angels are hosting the Athletics and are 1.5 on the runline and -184 to cover, while Sacramento is +152 to cover the spread.
Angels vs Athletics Over/Under
- A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Angels-Athletics game on May 21, with the over available at -104 and the under at -118.
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Angels vs Athletics Betting Trends
- The Angels have been victorious in four of the nine contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This season, the Angels have come away with a win three times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 or shorter on the moneyline.
- The Angels and their opponents have hit the over in 23 of their 49 games with a total this season.
- The Angels have posted a record of 23-26-0 against the spread this season.
- The Athletics have put together a 17-14 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 54.8% of those games).
- In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, the Athletics have gone 17-12 (58.6%).
- The Athletics have played in 49 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 23 times (23-25-1).
- The Athletics have a 26-23-0 record ATS this season.
Angels Player Leaders
- Mike Trout leads Los Angeles with 40 hits and an OBP of .398 this season. He has a .231 batting average and a slugging percentage of .480.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 120th, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 41st in slugging.
- Zach Neto has 10 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 29 walks. He's batting .219 and slugging .403 with an on-base percentage of .330.
- Among qualified batters, his batting average places him 141st, his on-base percentage 83rd, and his slugging percentage 89th.
- Jo Adell leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.401) powered by 14 extra-base hits.
- Nolan Schanuel has three home runs, 20 RBI and a batting average of .251 this season.
- Schanuel has hit safely in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with a double and a walk.
Athletics Player Leaders
- Shea Langeliers has totaled 58 hits with a .578 slugging percentage, both team-best stats for the Athletics. He's batting .322 and with an on-base percentage of .394.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him sixth, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is sixth in slugging.
- Nick Kurtz has a .434 OBP to pace his team. He has a batting average of .277 while slugging .486.
- Including all qualified hitters, he is 42nd in batting average, first in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage.
- Tyler Soderstrom is batting .194 with 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 19 walks.
- Carlos Cortes has eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 13 walks while batting .349.
Angels vs Athletics Head to Head
- 5/20/2026: 6-5 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 5/19/2026: 14-6 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 5/18/2026: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 9/7/2025: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 9/6/2025: 17-4 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 9/5/2025: 10-4 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 8/17/2025: 11-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 8/16/2025: 7-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 8/15/2025: 10-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 6/11/2025: 6-5 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
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