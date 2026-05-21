Braves vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 21

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The Thursday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Miami Marlins.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Braves vs Marlins Game Info

Atlanta Braves (34-16) vs. Miami Marlins (22-28)

Date: Thursday, May 21, 2026

Thursday, May 21, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: Marlins.TV and BravesVsn

Braves vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-142) | MIA: (+120)

ATL: (-142) | MIA: (+120) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+122) | MIA: +1.5 (-146)

ATL: -1.5 (+122) | MIA: +1.5 (-146) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Braves vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider (Braves) - 1-0, 2.45 ERA vs Sandy Alcantara (Marlins) - 3-2, 3.53 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Strider (1-0) to the mound, while Sandy Alcantara (3-2) will take the ball for the Marlins. Strider's team is 2-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Strider's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Marlins have a 5-5-0 ATS record in Alcantara's 10 starts that had a set spread. The Marlins are 2-1 in Alcantara's three starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Braves vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (51.7%)

Braves vs Marlins Moneyline

Miami is the underdog, +120 on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -142 favorite despite being on the road.

Braves vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are +1.5 on the spread (-146 to cover), and Atlanta is +122 to cover the runline.

Braves vs Marlins Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Braves-Marlins on May 21, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Braves have been chosen as favorites in 38 games this year and have walked away with the win 28 times (73.7%) in those games.

This season Atlanta has been victorious 15 times in 21 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Braves' games have gone over the total in 22 of their 50 opportunities.

The Braves are 33-17-0 against the spread in their 50 games that had a posted line this season.

The Marlins have gone 4-18 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 18.2% of those games).

Miami has a 3-10 record (winning only 23.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The Marlins have played in 49 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 30 times (30-18-1).

The Marlins have put together a 20-29-0 record against the spread this season (covering 40.8% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (54) this season while batting .281 with 30 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .361 and a slugging percentage of .583.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 37th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is sixth in slugging.

Olson will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with a double, three walks and five RBIs.

Ozzie Albies is batting .276 with eight doubles, eight home runs and 16 walks. He's slugging .443 with an on-base percentage of .332.

Among all qualified, he ranks 45th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging percentage.

Michael Harris II has 48 hits this season and has a slash line of .294/.322/.491.

Harris brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Mauricio Dubon has three home runs, 26 RBI and a batting average of .256 this season.

Dubon has safely hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Marlins Player Leaders

Xavier Edwards has racked up an on-base percentage of .398, a team-high for the Marlins. He's batting .317 and slugging .489.

Including all qualifying players in the majors, he is ninth in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage.

Edwards enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .293 with a double, a triple, two home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Liam Hicks is hitting .288 with four doubles, nine home runs and 13 walks. He's slugging .490 with an on-base percentage of .351.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 28th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.

Otto Lopez has racked up 68 hits with a .497 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Marlins.

Jakob Marsee is hitting .214 with five doubles, three triples, three home runs and 28 walks.

Braves vs Marlins Head to Head

5/20/2026: 9-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

9-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 5/19/2026: 8-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

8-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/18/2026: 12-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

12-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/15/2026: 6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/14/2026: 6-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/13/2026: 10-4 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10-4 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/27/2025: 12-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

12-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/26/2025: 11-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

11-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/25/2025: 2-1 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-1 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/10/2025: 7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!