Spurs vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 2

Spurs vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 2, 2025

Sunday, March 2, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: ESPN, FDSSW, and FDSOK

The Oklahoma City Thunder (48-11) visit the San Antonio Spurs (25-33) after winning four straight road games. The Thunder are double-digit favorites by 13 points in the matchup, which tips at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 2, 2025. The matchup's over/under is set at 237.

Spurs vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -13 237 -800 +560

Spurs vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (77.3%)

Spurs vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder have gone 36-22-1 against the spread this season.

The Spurs have played 58 games, with 26 wins against the spread.

Thunder games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 32 times out of 58 chances this season.

Spurs games this season have eclipsed the over/under 30 times in 58 opportunities (51.7%).

Oklahoma City has done a better job covering the spread at home (20-9-1) than it has in road affairs (16-13-0).

Looking at over/unders, the Thunder hit the over more consistently when playing at home, as they've eclipsed the total 18 times in 30 opportunities this season (60%). In road games, they have hit the over 14 times in 29 opportunities (48.3%).

This season, San Antonio is 13-15-0 at home against the spread (.464 winning percentage). Away, it is 13-17-0 ATS (.433).

Looking at the over/under, Spurs games have finished over less frequently at home (14 of 28, 50%) than on the road (16 of 30, 53.3%).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 32.3 points, 5.2 boards and 6.1 assists.

Jalen Williams averages 21 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists, shooting 47.5% from the floor and 35.2% from downtown, with 1.8 made treys per contest.

Isaiah Hartenstein averages 11 points, 11.4 boards and 3.9 assists.

Aaron Wiggins is averaging 11.4 points, 3.7 boards and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Luguentz Dort averages 9.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists, shooting 42.4% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 made treys per game.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 24.3 points, 11 boards and 3.7 assists for the Spurs.

De'Aaron Fox's numbers on the season are 23.9 points, 4.9 boards and 6.3 assists per game. He is draining 46.2% of his shots from the floor and 31.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 triples.

The Spurs are receiving 9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 8 assists per game from Chris Paul.

The Spurs receive 12.8 points per game from Stephon Castle, plus 3 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

The Spurs are receiving 12.2 points, 4.5 boards and 1.5 assists per game from Keldon Johnson.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.