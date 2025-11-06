Spurs vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 7

Spurs vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Friday, November 7, 2025

Friday, November 7, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: Amazon Prime Video

The San Antonio Spurs (5-2) are slight underdogs (by 1.5 points) to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Houston Rockets (5-2) on Friday, November 7, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The matchup has a point total of 226.5.

Spurs vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -1.5 226.5 -126 +108

Spurs vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (58.4%)

Spurs vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Rockets have covered the spread five times over seven games with a set spread.

The Spurs have covered the spread twice this year.

This season, Rockets games have hit the over five times.

The Spurs have hit the over 42.9% of the time this year (three of seven games with a set point total).

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun is averaging 22.4 points, 9.9 boards and 7.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Kevin Durant's numbers on the season are 24 points, 5.3 boards and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 47.4% from the field and 37.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Amen Thompson's numbers on the season are 18.6 points, 6.4 boards and 5.7 assists per contest, shooting 50% from the field.

Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 15.2 points, 5 boards and 1.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 1 block.

Tari Eason is averaging 12.3 points, 2 assists and 5.1 rebounds.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama averages 25.6 points for the Spurs, plus 12.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

Stephon Castle averages 19.4 points, 6 boards and 5.7 assists. He is also making 51.8% of his shots from the floor and 32.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per contest.

Per game, Devin Vassell provides the Spurs 14.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Keldon Johnson's numbers on the season are 12.9 points, 4.9 boards and 1.1 assists per contest. He is draining 64.2% of his shots from the floor (sixth in league) and 46.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 1 triples.

Julian Champagnie averages 8.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He is draining 40.4% of his shots from the field and 32.3% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per contest.

