Nuggets vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 7

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Friday, November 7, 2025

Friday, November 7, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: Amazon Prime Video

The Golden State Warriors (5-4) are 5.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a four-game road slide when they square off against the Denver Nuggets (5-2) on Friday, November 7, 2025 at Ball Arena. The game airs at 10 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video. The matchup's point total is set at 236.5.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -5.5 236.5 -198 +166

Nuggets vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nuggets win (60.1%)

Nuggets vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Nuggets have covered the spread in a matchup four times this season (4-3-0).

Against the spread, the Warriors are 4-4-1 this year.

Nuggets games have gone over the total four times out of nine chances this season.

Warriors games this year have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).

Golden State has performed better against the spread at home (3-0-1) than on the road (1-4-0) this year.

Looking at the over/under, Warriors games have gone over less often at home (two of four, 50%) than on the road (three of five, 60%).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic is averaging 24.1 points, 13.4 boards and 12 assists. Defensively, he averages 2.3 steals (fifth in NBA) and 0.9 blocked shots.

Jamal Murray averages 22.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

Aaron Gordon is averaging 20.4 points, 1.7 assists and 5.7 rebounds.

Christian Braun is averaging 12.4 points, 3.1 assists and 4.4 boards.

Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 8.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1 assists.

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry's numbers on the season are 26.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. He is also draining 45.4% of his shots from the field and 38.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 4.4 triples (first in NBA).

The Warriors get 19 points per game from Jimmy Butler III, plus 5.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Per game, Jonathan Kuminga gives the Warriors 17.2 points, 7.1 boards and 3.1 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Brandin Podziemski averages 12.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He is making 47.7% of his shots from the field and 37.2% from 3-point range, with 1.8 treys per contest.

The Warriors receive 8 points per game from Draymond Green, plus 6.1 boards and 6.4 assists.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.