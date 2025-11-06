Kings vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 7

Kings vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Friday, November 7, 2025

Friday, November 7, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: FDSOK and NBCS-CA

The Oklahoma City Thunder (8-1) square off against the Sacramento Kings (3-5) as 8-point favorites on Friday, November 7, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET on FDSOK and NBCS-CA. The over/under is set at 226.5 for the matchup.

Kings vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -8 226.5 -319 +260

Kings vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (68.6%)

Kings vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder have gone 4-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Kings have four wins against the spread in eight games this season.

This season, six of the Thunder's games have gone over the point total out of eight chances.

The Kings have hit the over 75% of the time this season (six of eight games with a set point total).

Oklahoma City has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered two times in four opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered two times in five opportunities on the road.

At home, the Thunder eclipse the over/under 75% of the time (three of four games). They've hit the over in 60% of games on the road (three of five contests).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 33.3 points, 5.4 boards and 6.3 assists.

Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 10.7 points, 10.9 boards and 3.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Ajay Mitchell is averaging 16.7 points, 3.4 assists and 3.7 boards.

Aaron Wiggins averages 14.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists, shooting 45.9% from the floor and 41.7% from downtown, with 2.8 made treys per game.

Cason Wallace is averaging 8.9 points, 4 boards and 3.3 assists.

Kings Leaders

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 21 points, 3.9 boards and 3.9 assists for the Kings.

The Kings get 15 points per game from Russell Westbrook, plus 7.1 boards and 5.6 assists.

The Kings are receiving 15.3 points, 3.9 boards and 6.9 assists per game from Dennis Schroder.

The Kings are receiving 27.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Zach LaVine.

The Kings are getting 14.5 points, 14.2 rebounds and 4 assists per game from Domantas Sabonis.

