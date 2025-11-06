Bucks vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 7

Bucks vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Friday, November 7, 2025

Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: CHSN and FDSWI

The Milwaukee Bucks (5-3) are at home in Central Division play against the Chicago Bulls (6-1) on Friday, November 7, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET. The Bucks are 5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season. The matchup's point total is set at 242.5.

Bucks vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -5 242.5 -188 +158

Bucks vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bucks win (70.5%)

Bucks vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Bucks have covered the spread five times in eight games with a set spread.

The Bulls have six wins against the spread in seven games this season.

This season, Bucks games have hit the over four times out of seven chances.

Bulls games this season have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).

Milwaukee has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered three times in four opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered two times in four opportunities in road games.

When it comes to over/unders, the Bucks hit the over more consistently in home games, as they've exceeded the total three times in four opportunities this season (75%). In away games, they have hit the over one time in four opportunities (25%).

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 32.3 points, 12.6 boards and 6.3 assists, shooting 67.7% from the field (fourth in NBA).

Ryan Rollins' numbers on the season are 16.3 points, 3.4 boards and 5.6 assists per game, shooting 51.5% from the field and 38.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Myles Turner is averaging 9.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 2.1 blocked shots (fifth in league).

Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 12.6 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Cole Anthony is averaging 11.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

Bulls Leaders

Per game, Josh Giddey provides the Bulls 23.1 points, 10 boards and 9.1 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Nikola Vucevic averages 19.3 points, 12 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He is also sinking 58.4% of his shots from the field and 48.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 treys per game.

The Bulls receive 11.6 points per game from Tre Jones, plus 3.4 boards and 5.7 assists.

The Bulls receive 12.9 points per game from Kevin Huerter, plus 4.3 boards and 2.6 assists.

Matas Buzelis averages 14.9 points, 4.6 boards and 1.1 assists. He is draining 46.9% of his shots from the field and 42.4% from beyond the arc, with 2 treys per contest.

