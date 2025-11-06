Hawks vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 7

Hawks vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Friday, November 7, 2025

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

Coverage: FDSSE and TSN

The Toronto Raptors (4-4) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (4-4) on Friday, November 7, 2025 at State Farm Arena as only 2-point favorites. The matchup airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on FDSSE and TSN. The over/under for the matchup is set at 234.5.

Hawks vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Raptors -2 234.5 -134 +114

Hawks vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hawks win (67.2%)

Hawks vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Raptors are 4-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Hawks are 3-5-0 against the spread this year.

Raptors games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under four times this season.

The Hawks have eclipsed the over/under 50% of the time this year (four of eight games with a set point total).

Toronto has covered the spread in the same percentage of games at home as away games (50%). It has covered two times in four games when playing at home and two times in four games when playing on the road.

The Raptors have hit the over on the total in two of four home games (50%). They've fared the same in away games, topping the total in two of four matchups (50%).

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes is averaging 20.9 points, 6.9 boards and 5.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals and 1.5 blocked shots (ninth in NBA).

Brandon Ingram averages 21.1 points, 6.1 boards and 3.9 assists, shooting 54.5% from the field and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 made treys per contest.

RJ Barrett averages 20.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists, shooting 55.4% from the floor and 39.5% from downtown, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Immanuel Quickley is averaging 13 points, 4.1 boards and 6.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Jamal Shead is averaging 6.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson averages 20.6 points for the Hawks, plus 8.6 boards and 5 assists.

The Hawks get 13.9 points per game from Onyeka Okongwu, plus 8.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Dyson Daniels averages 10.1 points, 5.8 boards and 3.8 assists. He is sinking 50.7% of his shots from the floor.

Per game, Nickeil Alexander-Walker provides the Hawks 17.3 points, 2.6 boards and 3.3 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Hawks get 17.7 points per game from Kristaps Porzingis, plus 6.2 boards and 3.3 assists.

