Spurs vs. Rockets NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for October 28

Spurs vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Monday, October 28, 2024

Monday, October 28, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: SCHN and FDSSW

Southwest Division opponents square off when the Houston Rockets (1-2) visit the San Antonio Spurs (1-1) at Frost Bank Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, October 28, 2024. The Spurs are 3-point underdogs in the game, the second matchup between the teams this season. The point total in the matchup is 222.

Spurs vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -3 -106 -114 222 -108 -112 -154 +130

Spurs vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (71.4%)

Spurs vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Rockets compiled a 45-35-2 record against the spread last season.

The Spurs had an ATS record of 35-34-1 as underdogs of 3 points or more last year.

The Rockets and their opponents combined to go over the point total 41 out of 82 times last season.

The Spurs had 39 of their 82 games go over the point total last year.

Against the spread last season, Houston played better at home, covering 27 times in 41 home games, and 18 times in 41 road games.

Against the spread last year, San Antonio had better results on the road (22-19-0) than at home (21-19-1).

Rockets Leaders

Fred VanVleet recorded 17.4 points, 3.8 boards and 8.1 assists last season.

Alperen Sengun collected 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 5 assists per game last season. He also delivered 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Jalen Green put up 19.6 points, 5.2 boards and 3.5 assists per game, plus 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Jabari Smith Jr.'s numbers last season were 13.7 points, 8.1 boards and 1.6 assists per contest. He sank 45.4% of his shots from the field and 36.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.8 treys.

Amen Thompson recorded 9.5 points, 6.6 boards and 2.6 assists per game, plus 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama's numbers last season were 21.4 points, 10.6 boards and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 46.5% from the floor and 32.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Devin Vassell recorded 19.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists last year, shooting 47.2% from the field and 37.2% from downtown, with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Tre Jones' numbers last season were 10 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game, shooting 50.5% from the field.

Keldon Johnson recorded 15.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Jeremy Sochan posted 11.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists. At the other end, he delivered 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

