Spurs vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 21

Spurs vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 21, 2026

Saturday, March 21, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: FDSIN and FDSSW

The Indiana Pacers (15-55) are heavy underdogs (by 18 points) to break an eight-game road losing streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (52-18) on Saturday, March 21, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under of 232.5 points.

Spurs vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -18 232.5 -3030 +1300

Spurs vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Spurs win (88.8%)

Spurs vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Spurs have covered the spread 36 times this season (36-29-4).

The Pacers are 30-40-0 against the spread this year.

This season, Spurs games have hit the over 30 times.

Pacers games this season have gone over the point total 34 times in 70 opportunities (48.6%).

San Antonio has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 16 times in 34 games when playing at home, and it has covered 20 times in 36 games on the road.

The Spurs have hit the over on the total in 15 of 34 home games (44.1%), compared to 15 of 36 road games (41.7%).

This year, Indiana is 19-16-0 at home against the spread (.543 winning percentage). On the road, it is 11-24-0 ATS (.314).

Pacers games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (18 times out of 35) than on the road (16 of 35) this season.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 24.3 points, 11.1 boards and 2.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 3 blocked shots (first in NBA).

De'Aaron Fox averages 19 points, 3.8 boards and 6.2 assists, shooting 48.9% from the field and 34.2% from downtown, with 1.9 made treys per contest.

Stephon Castle is averaging 16.4 points, 5 boards and 7.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Julian Champagnie is averaging 11.2 points, 5.7 boards and 1.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Keldon Johnson is averaging 12.7 points, 1.3 assists and 5.4 rebounds.

Pacers Leaders

Per game, Pascal Siakam gives the Pacers 24 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Andrew Nembhard's numbers on the season are 17 points, 2.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 44% of his shots from the field and 36.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 triples.

The Pacers get 11.3 points per game from Jarace Walker, plus 5.2 boards and 2.4 assists.

Jay Huff averages 9.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He is draining 46.9% of his shots from the field and 31% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per game.

Per game, T.J. McConnell gives the Pacers 9.3 points, 2.3 boards and 5.1 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.2 blocks.

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