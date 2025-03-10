Spurs vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 10

Spurs vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Monday, March 10, 2025

Monday, March 10, 2025 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: KENS and KFAA

The Dallas Mavericks (32-33) are underdogs (by 6.5 points) to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (26-36) on Monday, March 10, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. ET. The matchup has a point total of 228.5.

Spurs vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -6.5 228.5 -245 +200

Spurs vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mavericks win (52.8%)

Spurs vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Spurs have put together a record of 27-35-0 against the spread this season.

In the Mavericks' 65 games this year, they have 31 wins against the spread.

Spurs games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 34 times out of 65 chances this season.

Mavericks games this season have gone over the point total 50.8% of the time (33 out of 65 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, San Antonio has fared better when playing at home, covering 14 times in 30 home games, and 13 times in 32 road games.

The Spurs have gone over the total less consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 16 of 30 home matchups (53.3%). In away games, they have hit the over in 18 of 32 games (56.2%).

This season, Dallas is 17-16-1 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). On the road, it is 14-16-1 ATS (.452).

Mavericks games have finished above the over/under less often at home (14 times out of 34) than away (19 of 31) this season.

Spurs Leaders

De'Aaron Fox averages 23.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

Victor Wembanyama's numbers on the season are 24.3 points, 11 boards and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 47.6% from the field and 35.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.1 made treys.

Chris Paul is averaging 8.9 points, 7.9 assists and 3.7 rebounds.

Stephon Castle is averaging 13.5 points, 3.1 boards and 3.5 assists.

Devin Vassell is averaging 15.7 points, 2.9 assists and 3.7 boards.

Mavericks Leaders

Kyrie Irving's numbers on the season are 24.7 points, 4.8 boards and 4.6 assists per game. He is also sinking 47.3% of his shots from the floor and 40.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.9 triples.

P.J. Washington's numbers on the season are 14 points, 8.1 boards and 2.3 assists per game. He is sinking 43.2% of his shots from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 treys.

Klay Thompson averages 14.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2 assists. He is sinking 41.3% of his shots from the floor and 40% from 3-point range, with 3.2 treys per contest.

The Mavericks get 10 points per game from Spencer Dinwiddie, plus 2.3 boards and 3.7 assists.

Per game, Naji Marshall gets the Mavericks 12.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks.

