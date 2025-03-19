Spurs vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 19

Spurs vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 19, 2025

Wednesday, March 19, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: FDSSW and MSG

The New York Knicks (43-24) are favored by 8.5 points against the San Antonio Spurs (28-39) on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on FDSSW and MSG. The matchup has a point total of 228.5.

Spurs vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -8.5 228.5 -360 +285

Spurs vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (62.6%)

Spurs vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks are 31-35-1 against the spread this season.

The Spurs have 29 wins against the spread in 67 games this season.

Knicks games have gone over the total 37 times this season.

Spurs games this year have gone over the total in 38 of 67 opportunities (56.7%).

New York has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (16-18-0) than it has at home (15-17-1).

When it comes to point totals, the Knicks hit the over more often in home games, as they've eclipsed the total 19 times in 33 opportunities this season (57.6%). In away games, they have hit the over 18 times in 34 opportunities (52.9%).

San Antonio's winning percentage against the spread at home is .471 (16-18-0). Away, it is .394 (13-20-0).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Spurs' games have finished above the over/under at home (55.9%, 19 of 34) than away (57.6%, 19 of 33).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 24.3 points, 13 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

Josh Hart is averaging 14.2 points, 5.7 assists and 9.8 boards.

Mikal Bridges averages 17.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists, shooting 49.9% from the field and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

OG Anunoby is averaging 16.6 points, 2.2 assists and 4.8 boards.

Miles McBride is averaging 9.4 points, 2.5 boards and 2.8 assists.

Spurs Leaders

De'Aaron Fox averages 23.5 points, 4.8 boards and 6.3 assists. He is also sinking 46.3% of his shots from the field and 31% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per game.

Victor Wembanyama averages 24.3 points, 11 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He is also making 47.6% of his shots from the floor and 35.2% from 3-point range, with 3.1 treys per contest.

Chris Paul averages 8.7 points, 3.6 boards and 7.8 assists. He is sinking 41.8% of his shots from the floor and 37.6% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Stephon Castle averages 13.8 points, 3.2 boards and 3.5 assists. He is sinking 42.7% of his shots from the field and 28.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per game.

Devin Vassell's numbers on the season are 16.1 points, 3.9 boards and 2.9 assists per contest. He is draining 43.7% of his shots from the floor and 35.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 treys.

