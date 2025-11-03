3 Tight Ends to Stream for Fantasy Football in NFL Week 10

Tight end has long been the most volatile position in fantasy football. While 2025 offers an exciting crop of tight end options at the top, not every fantasy team has the luxury of rostering an elite option.

Unless you were one of the lucky few to nab a top guy, you'll likely be scouring the waiver wire in search of a diamond in the rough.

That doesn't mean all hope is lost. Here are some players who could provide a lift to your tight end slot for this week.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Statistics via NFL Next Gen Stats and Pro Football Focus unless otherwise stated.

Fantasy Football: TEs to Stream in Week 10

Theo Johnson, Giants

Matchup: at Bears

Yahoo Roster Rate: 33%

Really, Theo Johnson should be rostered in every league at this stage.

Johnson was second behind only Darius Slayton in target share (18.9%) for the New York Giants in Week 9 in their first week without both Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo. He ran just 62.5% of the routes, though, due to his blocking skills, but that was still the best mark for a tight end on the team.

Frankly, Johnson passes the eye test to back up his insane measureables, too. At 6'6", he scored his fifth touchdown of the year as a tough cover in the red zone, and 9.2 yards per reception shows modest downfield usage. He's seen 15.6% of New York's looks that are at least 10 yards downfield.

Of the three tight ends on this list, his role is least related to injury news coming this week. A matchup with a Chicago Bears team allowing the eighth-most fantasy points per game (11.8 FPPG) to tight ends doesn't hurt, either.

Colston Loveland

Matchup: vs. Giants

Yahoo Roster Rate: 23%

Those who held Colston Loveland on a bench spot (or in TE premium leagues) were thoroughly rewarded in Week 9.

Loveland hasn't broken 4.0 fantasy points in a game until his 23.8-point eruption against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. That is a bit of a red flag considering Cincinnati's historically awful defense has allowed 48.4 more fantasy points to TEs than any other team.

Still, what worked in Loveland's favor to produce might be the case again in Week 10. Cole Kmet (concussion) was sidelined for the final drive to allow for his game-winning score. Kmet missed Week 8, and Loveland ran 73.2% of the routes and earned 5 targets. He just didn't do much with them.

Opposite Johnson, New York is allowing the fifth-most targets to the position. While it's possible the cat is out of the bag with April's No. 10 overall pick and there's no turning back, I'd have a harder time starting him if Kmet suits up.

Mason Taylor

Matchup: vs. Browns

Yahoo Roster Rate: 20%

Off the bye, the New York Jets will be punching at their weight class in a tough matchup.

The Cleveland Browns might not be physically capable of pulling away, and their sturdy D isn't as strong against tight ends as you might think. They're actually eighth-worst in fantasy points allowed per target (1.66) to the position.

Though it's uncertain if Garrett Wilson (knee) will return after the week off, Mason Taylor's floor is second in the Jets' hierarchy behind him. The tight end's eight targets in Week 8 were three more than Tyler Johnson and the rest of N.Y.'s motley crew of wideouts. That was a 26.7% share of the team's passes since, you know, he actually caught the touchdown from Breece Hall.

Either way, the second-rounder is a vital part of the Jets' offense in a matchup where Justin Fields might struggle to throw outside the numbers. However, the floor is fairly low given Fields will likely be under duress often from a Browns team that is 10th in adjusted pressure rate (38.9), per NFL's Next Gen Stats.

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you this week? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.