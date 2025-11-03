3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Monday 11/3/25

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Utah Jazz at Boston Celtics

Payton Pritchard's three-point funk lives on. He's bound to snap out of it at some point, and tonight's home game against the Utah Jazz is a great opportunity to do just that.

Through seven games, Pritchard is shooting a laughably low 18.0% from three and is hitting just 1.3 triples per night. This is a guy who is a career 39.3% three-point shooter and just made 3.2 treys per game last year.

Obviously, Pritchard's track record should give us plenty of confidence that he'll bounce back from three, but another good thing is that he's still letting them fly. For the year, he's shot 7.1 triples per game, firing up at least seven three-point attempts in all but one contest.

Other than three-point shooting, Pritchard is balling out. He's got career-best marks in minutes (32.7), points per game (14.6), assists per game (5.6) and shots per game (13.6). He's shooting a superb 66.7% on two-pointers, which is another career-high clip.

In short, Pritchard is having a great start to the year with the exception of one thing, and that one thing has been his calling card in his career.

Taking on a Utah team that is allowing the NBA's highest three-point attempt rate (50.4%) -- including giving up the most made threes per game to shooting guards (5.4) -- Pritchard could have his first big night from three this season.

Detroit Pistons at Memphis Grizzlies

Jalen Duren's rebounding numbers are down a touch, and there are some reasons to buy into that staying the case today against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Duren is snagging 10.0 rebounds per game this season, down a bit from his 2024-25 average of 10.3 -- and that's with Duren posting an 18-board game earlier this year. He's gone over 10.5 rebounds just twice through six outings.

Duren is seeing a slight dip in minutes -- 23.7 per night this year after 26.1 a season ago -- and the increased board work of Ausar Thompson is another reason for Duren's slight drop in numbers as Thompson is experiencing a bump in both minutes and boards (2.2 more per game than last year).

Tonight, Duren is facing a Memphis team that allows the fourth-fewest rebounds per game to the center position (12.4).

With a lesser role than what we're used to and in a difficult matchup, Duren should have a tough time on the glass.

Miami Heat at Los Angeles Clippers

The Miami Heat are giving up a lot of three-point tries, and that puts me on James Harden to hit at least three treys today.

Miami is surrendering the fourth-highest three-point attempt rate (47.1%). This is the norm for Miami as the Heat have been in the top five for highest three-point attempt rate allowed in all but one season since the start of 2020-21.

The Heat are allowing the sixth-most made threes per night to PGs (3.6). Last night, Luka Doncic made just 1 three against Miami, but he took 11 shots from deep.

Harden has a sparkling track record from three against Miami. Across his last seven games against the Heat, Harden has hit at least three trifectas in every single game, including four or more threes in four of the seven outings.

