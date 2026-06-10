Spurs vs. Knicks NBA Finals: Prediction, Picks and Same Game Parlay for Game 4

NBA Finals Game 4 Bets at a Glance

Victor Wembanyama Over 27.5 Points (-110)

Karl-Anthony Towns 10+ Rebounds (-245)

Jalen Brunson 25+ Points (-178)

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today? You can also check out our player news page to stay up to date with injury news.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the best NBA props for today?

Knicks vs. Spurs Game 4: SGP, Best Bets, Props and Prediction

Victor Wembanyama - Points Victor Wembanyama Over Jun 11 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Victor Wembanyama looked every bit like the best player on the floor in Game 3, finishing with 32 points while adding eight rebounds, six assists, and three blocks in the San Antonio Spurs' 115-111 victory. The Spurs shifted into a more aggressive offensive approach, and Wembanyama responded by consistently attacking mismatches rather than settling for perimeter looks. With San Antonio back in the series and looking to even things up, expect another massive workload for the superstar big man. He has scored at least 29 points in each of the last two Finals games and netted 26 in the exception. He should continue to be the focal point of the offense.

Even though Karl-Anthony Towns was limited to 11 points in Game 3, his rebounding production remains one of the most consistent aspects of this series. Through the first two Finals games, he averaged 12.5 rebounds per contest and recorded double-doubles in both outings before snagging just eight boards in an off night in Game 3. On the bright side, Towns played 38 minutes. Locked into a big role and in a crucial game, Towns should once again log heavy minutes, and I like his chances to bounce back in the rebounding department. If you aren't a fan of the overall +275 odds on this SGP, you can bump this leg up to 12-plus boards.

To Score 25+ Points To Score 25+ Points Jalen Brunson -215 View more odds in Sportsbook

In Game 1, the New York Knicks kept feeding Jalen Brunson and he ended up with 32 points. So in Game 2, the Spurs aggressively doubled Brunson to get the ball out of his hands, which resulted in a lot of open three-point looks for the rest of New York's players. That forced the Spurs back to playing Brunson one on one late in the game, and the strategy worked as the Spurs nearly came from behind to win the game. In Game 3, San Antonio -- for the most part -- stuck with the plan of defending Brunson one on one, and they won the game. It's hard to imagine them switching it up now, and that's good for Brunson's scoring outlook as the Spurs are really struggling to stop him, with Brunson scoring 32 and 30 in the two games where he was guarded one on one -- the Spurs would just rather have Brunson living on tough twos instead of the Knicks' supporting cast getting wide-open threes (other than Josh Hart -- they'll keep letting him shoot). Brunson's offensive workload has been massive, with the star guard taking at least 25 shots in every game. He should be able to reach 25-plus points tonight.

SGP Odds at Publication: +275

NBA Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What is the point spread in NBA betting?

The point spread is a handicap applied to the favored team to level the playing field. For example, if the Lakers are -6.5 against the Celtics, the Lakers must win by 7 or more points for a bet on them to pay out. A bet on the Celtics wins if Boston wins outright or loses by 6 points or fewer.

What does the moneyline mean in NBA betting?

A moneyline bet is a straight-up wager on which team wins — no spread involved. Odds use American format: a favorite is listed with a minus sign (e.g., -180), meaning a wager of $180 would win $100. An underdog carries a plus sign (e.g., +155), meaning a $100 bet would return $155 profit.

What is an over/under (total) bet in the NBA?

FanDuel will set a projected combined score for both teams. You bet whether the actual total points will go Over or Under that number. For example, if the total is 224.5, an Over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points.

What are NBA player props?

Player prop bets focus on individual statistical performances rather than game outcomes. Common NBA props include points scored, rebounds, assists, three-pointers made, steals, and combined stat lines (e.g., Points + Rebounds + Assists). You bet whether the player goes Over or Under the sportsbook's posted line.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

