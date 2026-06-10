NBA Player Props Today: 2 Best NBA Finals Prop Bets for Spurs vs. Knicks Game 4 (June 10)

Top NBA Player Props at a Glance

Jalen Brunson to Score 30+ Points

Landry Shamet to Record 2+ Assists

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA player props are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

You can also check out our player news page to stay up to date with injury news as well as our NBA projections as a guide. Here are some of today's best NBA player props to target at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Knicks vs Spurs Game 4 Props: Best NBA Finals Player Prop Bets Today

To Score 30+ Points To Score 30+ Points Jalen Brunson +130 View more odds in Sportsbook

Heading into the last game -- as I laid out in my Game 3 prop bets article -- I was expecting the San Antonio Spurs to try to defend Brunson one on one in most situations because they had success with it late in Game 2. For the most part, that's how it played out in Game 3, and Brunson put up a high-scoring game, netting 32 points.

Given that the Spurs won, I think it's likely they continue with a similar defensive plan versus Brunson, which has me going back to Brunson's points prop.

Brunson has been super aggressive all series -- taking at least 25 shots in every game -- but has not shot the ball well at all, averaging 27.3 points per game through three contests but making just 37.0% of his field-goal attempts. Brunson shot 46.7% from the field in the regular season, and while the defense of Victor Wembanyama is probably playing a role in Brunson's poor shooting, I think his shooting percentage will bounce back at some point.

The fact Brunson isn't shooting it well actually gives me faith that he can go for 30-plus tonight regardless of the Spurs' plan on D. He's gone for at least 30 in two of the three games despite his shooting percentages, and that gives him appealing upside if his shots start falling at a higher rate.

To Record 2+ Assists To Record 2+ Assists Landry Shamet +210 View more odds in Sportsbook

Landry Shamet has been a crucial bench piece for the New York Knicks in the playoffs, and I like him to notch at least two assists in Game 4.

As Shamet's playing time has risen, so has his assist output. He recorded two dimes only once through the first 12 playoff games, but he's done it four times in the past five games. In that five-game run, his playing time has spiked to 26.6 minutes per night. He logged 33 and 30 minutes in the first two games of the Finals before seeing only 23 minutes in Game 3 as he dealt with foul trouble.

With Shamet's shooting being such a big factor for New York, he should once again play solid minutes tonight, and I find these +210 odds pretty appealing.

NBA Player Prop Bets FAQ

What are NBA player prop bets?

NBA player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes for individual players during a game — independent of which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many points a star guard scores, whether a big man grabs 10 or more rebounds, or how many assists a point guard dishes out.

What types of NBA player props are available?

FanDuel offers an extensive menu of NBA props. The most common categories include:

Points — over/under on a player's scoring total

Rebounds — over/under on total boards (offensive + defensive)

Assists — over/under on dimes dished

Three-pointers made — over/under on made threes

Points + rebounds + assists (PRA) — combined stat total for those three stats

Double-double or triple-double — yes/no prop on achieving the milestone

How do NBA player prop odds work?

NBA props use the standard American (moneyline) odds format. A negative number indicates how much you must wager to profit $100, while a positive number shows the profit on a $100 bet.

-115 odds — bet $115 to win $100

+115 odds — bet $100 to win $115

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What is a points prop bet in the NBA?

A points prop is a bet on whether a specific player will score over or under a set total. For example, a line might read: LeBron James — Points — Over 24.5 (-110).

Key factors to research before betting points props include the player's recent scoring form, the opposing team's defensive rating and points allowed to their position, pace of play, and how many minutes the player is likely to play.

What is a PRA prop bet for NBA?

PRA stands for Points + Rebounds + Assists — a combined stat prop that totals all three categories into one number. For example, a Nikola Jokic PRA line might be set at 49.5.

PRA props are popular for versatile players because their contributions span multiple statistical categories. They're less volatile than single-stat props since a slow scoring night can be offset by a strong rebounding or passing game.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.