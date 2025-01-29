Spurs vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 29

Spurs vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: FDSSW and FDSSC

The San Antonio Spurs (20-23) host the Los Angeles Clippers (26-20) after losing four straight home games. The Clippers are favored by just 3 points in the contest, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 29, 2025. The point total is set at 222.5 for the matchup.

Spurs vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -3 222.5 -158 +134

Spurs vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Clippers win (58.3%)

Spurs vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Clippers have covered the spread in a matchup 28 times this season (28-17-1).

The Spurs are 21-22-0 against the spread this year.

Clippers games have gone over the total 17 times out of 43 chances this season.

Spurs games this season have eclipsed the over/under 23 times in 43 opportunities (53.5%).

Los Angeles has done a better job covering the spread in home games (18-7-0) than it has in road affairs (10-10-1).

When playing at home, the Clippers eclipse the over/under 44% of the time (11 of 25 games). They've hit the over in 28.6% of away games (six of 21 contests).

This year, San Antonio is 10-13-0 at home against the spread (.435 winning percentage). Away, it is 11-9-0 ATS (.550).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Spurs' games have finished above the over/under at home (52.2%, 12 of 23) compared to away (55%, 11 of 20).

Clippers Leaders

James Harden averages 21.7 points, 5.9 boards and 8.3 assists, shooting 39.8% from the floor and 34.8% from downtown, with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Ivica Zubac averages 15.1 points, 12.6 boards and 2.5 assists, shooting 61.4% from the floor (seventh in league).

Norman Powell is averaging 23.9 points, 3.5 boards and 2.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Derrick Jones Jr.'s numbers on the season are 10.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 52% from the floor and 36.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 made treys.

Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 9.2 points, 3.5 boards and 3.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama's numbers on the season are 24.5 points, 10.8 boards and 3.7 assists per contest. He is also draining 47.6% of his shots from the field and 35.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.2 triples.

The Spurs are receiving 9.5 points, 4.2 boards and 8.2 assists per game from Chris Paul.

The Spurs receive 11.7 points per game from Stephon Castle, plus 2.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

The Spurs are receiving 12 points, 4.9 boards and 1.4 assists per game from Keldon Johnson.

Harrison Barnes averages 11.7 points, 4 boards and 1.7 assists. He is sinking 50% of his shots from the field and 41.4% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per contest.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.