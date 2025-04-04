Spurs vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 4

Spurs vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Friday, April 4, 2025

Friday, April 4, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: KENS and FDSOH

The San Antonio Spurs (32-44) are heavy underdogs (+14) as they try to end a three-game home losing streak when they square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers (61-15) on Friday, April 4, 2025 at Frost Bank Center. The contest airs at 8 p.m. ET on KENS and FDSOH. The over/under is set at 239.5 for the matchup.

Spurs vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -14 239.5 -901 +610

Spurs vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cavaliers win (74.7%)

Spurs vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have put together a record of 44-30-2 against the spread this season.

The Spurs are 35-41-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Cavaliers games have hit the over 48 times.

The Spurs have eclipsed the over/under 56.6% of the time this year (43 of 76 games with a set point total).

When playing at home, Cleveland has an identical winning percentage against the spread as it does on the road (.579).

The Cavaliers have hit the over on the over/under in 23 of 38 home games (60.5%). They've done better in away games, topping the total in 25 of 38 matchups (65.8%).

San Antonio has been better against the spread at home (19-20-0) than away (16-21-0) this season.

Spurs games have gone above the over/under 59% of the time at home (23 of 39), and 54.1% of the time on the road (20 of 37).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell's numbers on the season are 24 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game, shooting 44.3% from the floor and 36.7% from downtown, with an average of 3.3 made 3-pointers (eighth in NBA).

Evan Mobley's numbers on the season are 18.5 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest, shooting 56.1% from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 made treys.

Darius Garland's numbers on the season are 20.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game, shooting 47.2% from the floor and 40.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.8 made 3-pointers.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 13.9 points, 10 boards and 1.9 assists.

De'Andre Hunter averages 17 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists, shooting 47.1% from the field and 40.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 made treys per game.

Spurs Leaders

Chris Paul's numbers on the season are 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 7.6 assists per contest. He is also draining 42.8% of his shots from the floor and 38.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.8 triples.

The Spurs are receiving 14.3 points, 3.5 boards and 3.8 assists per game from Stephon Castle.

Devin Vassell averages 16.3 points, 4 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He is sinking 44.3% of his shots from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 treys per contest.

Keldon Johnson's numbers on the season are 12.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He is making 48.4% of his shots from the field and 33.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.2 treys.

Harrison Barnes' numbers on the season are 11.9 points, 3.7 boards and 1.7 assists per contest. He is sinking 50.2% of his shots from the floor and 42.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 triples.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.