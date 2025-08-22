3 Best Bets to Win the 2025 Men's US Open

We're closing in on the end of August, and that means it's time to shift our gaze to the last Grand Slam of the year, the US Open.

The main draws were unveiled on Thursday, and US Open odds are up on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Which futures bets stand out before the first round gets underway on Sunday?

You can also check out our 2025 US Open men's bracket and women's bracket, both available as free printable downloads at FanDuel Research.

Betting Picks for the 2025 Men's US Open

It's no secret that Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are far and away the favorites to win this event. Together, the pair has won the last seven majors and eight of the last nine.

Ahead of this event, Sinner was playing well at the Cincinnati Open en route to another highly anticipated meeting against Alcaraz in the final. However, his tournament would end with a whimper, swiftly going down 0-5 in the first set before retiring due to illness.

I'm willing to write this off as a fluke as Sinner was cruising before that match, and he has roughly a week to fully recover ahead of the first round. FanDuel Sportsbook seems to agree, as Sinner is still +110 to win the US Open, so we aren't really getting any discount.

Still, there's a case that the Italian remains a value bet at plus money.

Even with that Cincinnati retirement, Sinner has a ridiculous 65-4 record on hard courts since the beginning of 2024. He's also won each of the last three Grand Slams on hard courts, meaning he's on a 21-match win streak in best-of-five Australian Open and US Open matches.

We also should remember that Alcaraz needed an epic comeback to defeat Sinner in the French Open final, which included somehow saving three championship points. In a parallel universe, Sinner could be entering the US Open having won all three 2025 majors to this point, and we would be talking about him gunning for a historic calendar Grand Slam instead. For context, when Novak Djokovic won all three majors ahead of the 2021 US Open, he was as short as a -135 favorite ahead of the first round.

Further, Alcaraz is the only significant threat to Sinner defending his US Open crown, and it isn't a done deal that Alcaraz will advance all the way to the final, as he's not quite as invincible on hard courts. Since winning the 2022 US Open -- which was before Sinner was at the peak of his powers -- Alcaraz has failed to reach an Australian Open or US Open final in the years since, and he was even bounced in the second round of the 2024 US Open.

If the Spaniard were to go down at any point before the final, Sinner's odds to win the title would shorten significantly, making +110 look like an absolute steal.

Ben Shelton is in Alcaraz's quarter -- someone he's 0-3 against -- so an early exit for Carlos would benefit Shelton greatly, but regardless, these are appealing odds for a player who's been a US Open semifinalist before (2003) and enters in great form.

Shelton won his first Masters 1000 title just a couple of weeks ago at the Canadian Open, and he's gone 12-2 during the North American hard court season. He's also achieved career-best results across the other three majors in 2025, reaching the Australian Open semifinals, French Open round of 16, and Wimbledon quarterfinals.

Further, Shelton has produced an impressive 22-8 record on hard courts (73.3% win rate) this season, which has helped him move up to the tour's sixth-best hard court Elo rating, per Tennis Abstract.

Outside of Alcaraz, this isn't a bad section of the draw for Shelton, too. Daniil Medvedev is typically a big threat on this surface, but he's coming off an underwhelming summer and hasn't advanced passed the second round in any of the other three Grand Slams in 2025. Casper Ruud probably isn't ready for a deep run after skipping Wimbledon due to injury, and he's not nearly as dangerous on hard courts as he is on clay.

Add in a pro-American crowd that Shelton loves to get energy from, and we should like the 22-year-old's chances of making his second US Open semifinal appearance.

With no Sinner or Alcaraz in his quarter, we should really like Taylor Fritz's likelihood of reaching the semis, and we should remember that he finished runner-up at the US Open just last year.

Fritz is coming off a fantastic grass season that resulted in two titles and a semifinal appearance at Wimbledon, and while he wasn't able to add to the trophy case in his tune-up events on hard courts, he went a solid 8-3 across his three North American tournaments.

Much like the aforementioned Shelton, Fritz has performed well on hard courts in 2025 with a 71.0% win rate, and he's fifth in hard court Elo rating, just barely coming behind Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic.

And speaking of Djokovic, he does loom in Fritz's section, so we can't completely ignore the American's horrific 0-10 record against Novak.

However, Djokovic's air of invincibility has finally started to fade at age 38, and we've now seen a pattern of the Serbian wearing down toward the end of Grand Slams. Despite making the semifinals at all three majors this season, he was forced to retire at the Australian Open and was clearly compromised by the end at Wimbledon. At the 2024 US Open, Djokovic couldn't even make it past the third round, clearly out of gas after putting all his focus on the Paris Olympics.

Djokovic hasn't played any matches since Wimbledon, either, further making his form a question mark.

If Fritz catches a worn down Djokovic or misses him entirely, there's little to stand in his way from reaching the semis. Holger Rune might be the biggest threat outside of Djokovic, but he's failed to advance past the US Open first round in each of the last two seasons and just had a first-round exit at Wimbledon. Even Frances Tiafoe, who typically plays his best at the US Open, has just a 1-7 record against Fritz.

