Southern Illinois vs Indiana State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MVC Tournament

The No. 8 seed Southern Illinois Salukis (13-18, 8-12 MVC) take on the No. 9 seed Indiana State Sycamores (14-17, 8-12 MVC) in the MVC tournament Thursday at Enterprise Center, starting at 1 p.m. ET. Both teams will try to take one step closer to securing an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament.

Southern Illinois vs. Indiana State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 6, 2025

Thursday, March 6, 2025 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Arena: Enterprise Center

Southern Illinois vs. Indiana State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Indiana State win (51.2%)

Take a look at some betting insights for Southern Illinois (-1.5) versus Indiana State on Thursday. The total has been set at 157.5 points for this game.

Southern Illinois vs. Indiana State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Southern Illinois has put together a 12-17-0 ATS record so far this year.

Indiana State has covered 15 times in 29 matchups with a spread this season.

Southern Illinois (4-5) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 1.5 points or more this season (44.4%) than Indiana State (10-8) does as a 1.5+-point underdog (55.6%).

The Salukis have done a better job covering the spread in road games (7-5-0) than they have at home (5-8-0).

The Sycamores have been better against the spread away (7-6-0) than at home (6-6-0) this season.

Against the spread, in conference action, Southern Illinois is 9-11-0 this season.

Indiana State has 11 wins against the spread in 20 MVC games this season.

Southern Illinois vs. Indiana State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Southern Illinois has been the moneyline favorite in eight games this season and has come away with the win four times (50%) in those contests.

The Salukis have a win-loss record of 4-4 when favored by -115 or better by sportsbooks this year.

Indiana State has won 27.8% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (5-13).

The Sycamores have a 5-13 record (winning just 27.8% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

Southern Illinois has an implied victory probability of 53.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Southern Illinois vs. Indiana State Head-to-Head Comparison

Southern Illinois is being outscored by 1.2 points per game with a -37 scoring differential overall. It puts up 73.1 points per game (204th in college basketball) and gives up 74.3 per outing (254th in college basketball).

Ali Abdou Dibba's 16.8 points per game lead Southern Illinois and are 126th in the nation.

Indiana State puts up 79.9 points per game (45th in college basketball) while giving up 79.3 per outing (341st in college basketball). It has a +19 scoring differential.

Samage Teel's team-leading 17.1 points per game rank him 107th in the nation.

The Salukis win the rebound battle by 3.6 boards on average. They record 32.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 124th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 29.3 per contest.

Jarrett Hensley's 5.9 rebounds per game lead the Salukis and rank 344th in college basketball play.

The Sycamores pull down 32.5 rebounds per game (151st in college basketball), compared to the 31.6 of their opponents.

Aaron Gray averages 5.9 rebounds per game (344th in college basketball) to lead the Sycamores.

Southern Illinois' 94.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 200th in college basketball, and the 96.4 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 269th in college basketball.

The Sycamores average 99.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (92nd in college basketball), and give up 98.5 points per 100 possessions (314th in college basketball).

