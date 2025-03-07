South Dakota State vs North Dakota Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Summit League Tournament

The No. 3 seed South Dakota State Jackrabbits (20-11, 11-5 Summit League) will play the No. 6 seed North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (11-20, 5-11 Summit League) in the Summit League tournament Friday at Denny Sanford Premier Center, tipping off at 9:30 p.m. ET.

South Dakota State vs. North Dakota Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 7, 2025

Friday, March 7, 2025 Game time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Summit League Network

Summit League Network Location: Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sioux Falls, South Dakota Arena: Denny Sanford Premier Center

South Dakota State vs. North Dakota Picks and Prediction

Prediction: South Dakota State win (81.9%)

Before you wager on Friday's South Dakota State-North Dakota spread (South Dakota State -8.5) or total (155.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

South Dakota State vs. North Dakota: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

South Dakota State is 14-14-0 ATS this season.

North Dakota has won 14 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 14 times.

As an 8.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, North Dakota is 4-4 against the spread compared to the 5-3 ATS record South Dakota State racks up as an 8.5-point favorite.

Against the spread, the Jackrabbits have performed better when playing at home, covering seven times in 11 home games, and three times in 12 road games.

This season, the Fightin' Hawks are 7-5-0 at home against the spread (.583 winning percentage). On the road, they are 7-7-0 ATS (.500).

South Dakota State is 8-8-0 against the spread in conference play this season.

Against the spread in Summit League games, North Dakota is 7-9-0 this season.

South Dakota State vs. North Dakota: Moneyline Betting Stats

South Dakota State has come away with 15 wins in the 21 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Jackrabbits have not lost in eight games this year when favored by -365 or better on the moneyline.

North Dakota has won six of the 20 games it was the moneyline underdog this season (30%).

The Fightin' Hawks are 1-7 (winning just 12.5% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +285 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies South Dakota State has a 78.5% chance of walking away with the win.

South Dakota State vs. North Dakota Head-to-Head Comparison

South Dakota State has a +210 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.8 points per game. It is putting up 79.9 points per game to rank 47th in college basketball and is allowing 73.1 per outing to rank 213th in college basketball.

Oscar Cluff's team-leading 17.3 points per game ranks 97th in college basketball.

North Dakota has been outscored by 2.4 points per game (posting 77.3 points per game, 90th in college basketball, while conceding 79.7 per contest, 345th in college basketball) and has a -74 scoring differential.

Treysen Eaglestaff is ranked 60th in college basketball with a team-leading 18.3 points per game.

The Jackrabbits are seventh in the country at 36.9 rebounds per game. That's 9.1 more than the 27.8 their opponents average.

Cluff is second in college basketball action with 12.2 rebounds per game to lead the Jackrabbits.

The Fightin' Hawks average 34.5 rebounds per game (54th in college basketball) while conceding 32.1 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 2.4 boards per game.

Amar Kuljuhovic averages 6.7 rebounds per game (207th in college basketball) to lead the Fightin' Hawks.

South Dakota State's 102.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 34th in college basketball, and the 94.1 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 197th in college basketball.

The Fightin' Hawks score 96.8 points per 100 possessions (152nd in college basketball), while allowing 99.8 points per 100 possessions (336th in college basketball).

