2023 South Carolina Football Odds and Schedule

In 2023, the South Carolina Gamecocks have posted a record of 2-3. For a look at the team's full results and schedule, keep scrolling.

South Carolina 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 North Carolina September 2 L 31-17 Tar Heels (-2.5) 63.5 2 Furman September 9 W 47-21 Gamecocks (-17.5) 53.5 3 @ Georgia September 16 L 24-14 Bulldogs (-26.5) 54.5 4 Mississippi State September 23 W 37-30 Gamecocks (-6.5) 46.5 5 @ Tennessee September 30 L 41-20 Volunteers (-11.5) 60.5 7 Florida October 14 - Gamecocks (-2.5) 50.5 8 @ Missouri October 21 - - - View Full Table

South Carolina Last Game

In their previous matchup, the Gamecocks lost 41-20 to the Tennessee Volunteers. Spencer Rattler had 169 yards on 24-of-35 passing (68.6%) for the Gamecocks in that matchup against the Volunteers, with no touchdowns and one pick. He also added 11 carries for 19 yards and one rushing touchdown with his legs. In the ground game, Mario Anderson took 10 carries for 101 yards (10.1 yards per carry) and one touchdown, while adding two receptions for eight yards in the passing game. In the receiving game, Trey Knox had 51 yards on seven catches (7.3 per reception) in that game.

South Carolina Betting Insights

South Carolina has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

