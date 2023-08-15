2023 South Alabama Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:57 AM

The South Alabama Jaguars are 3-3 so far in 2023. Take a look at their full schedule and results below.

South Alabama 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Tulane September 2 L 37-17 Green Wave (-6.5) 51.5 2 SE Louisiana September 9 W 35-17 Jaguars (-23.5) 59.5 3 @ Oklahoma State September 16 W 33-7 Cowboys (-7.5) 48.5 4 Central Michigan September 23 L 34-30 Jaguars (-16.5) 47.5 5 @ James Madison September 30 L 31-23 Dukes (-2.5) 48.5 6 @ UL Monroe October 7 W 55-7 Jaguars (-10.5) 51.5 8 Southern Miss October 17 - Jaguars (-15.5) 49.5 View Full Table

South Alabama Last Game

The Jaguars defeated the UL Monroe Warhawks 55-7 in their last game. Carter Bradley had 303 yards on 20-of-29 passing (69.0%) for the Jags in that matchup against the Warhawks, with three touchdowns and no interceptions. In the ground game, La'Damian Webb took 19 carries for 100 yards (5.3 yards per carry) and one touchdown, while adding three receptions for 22 yards in the passing game. In the receiving game, Caullin Lacy had 156 yards on seven catches (22.3 per reception) with one touchdown in that game.

South Alabama Betting Insights

South Alabama is 2-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.7% of those games).

