NCAAF

2023 South Alabama Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
2023 South Alabama Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:57 AM

The South Alabama Jaguars are 3-3 so far in 2023. Take a look at their full schedule and results below.

South Alabama 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1@ TulaneSeptember 2L 37-17Green Wave (-6.5)51.5
2SE LouisianaSeptember 9W 35-17Jaguars (-23.5)59.5
3@ Oklahoma StateSeptember 16W 33-7Cowboys (-7.5)48.5
4Central MichiganSeptember 23L 34-30Jaguars (-16.5)47.5
5@ James MadisonSeptember 30L 31-23Dukes (-2.5)48.5
6@ UL MonroeOctober 7W 55-7Jaguars (-10.5)51.5
8Southern MissOctober 17-Jaguars (-15.5)49.5
View Full Table

South Alabama Last Game

The Jaguars defeated the UL Monroe Warhawks 55-7 in their last game. Carter Bradley had 303 yards on 20-of-29 passing (69.0%) for the Jags in that matchup against the Warhawks, with three touchdowns and no interceptions. In the ground game, La'Damian Webb took 19 carries for 100 yards (5.3 yards per carry) and one touchdown, while adding three receptions for 22 yards in the passing game. In the receiving game, Caullin Lacy had 156 yards on seven catches (22.3 per reception) with one touchdown in that game.

South Alabama Betting Insights

  • South Alabama is 2-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.7% of those games).
