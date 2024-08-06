2024 SMU Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:45 AM

The SMU Mustangs' 2024 record is 2-1. See their full schedule and results in the article below.

SMU 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 0 @ Nevada Aug. 24 W 29-24 Mustangs (-28) 55.5 1 Houston Christian Aug. 31 W 59-7 - - 2 BYU Sept. 6 L 18-15 Mustangs (-12.5) 55.5 4 TCU Sept. 21 - - - 5 Florida State Sept. 28 - - - 6 @ Louisville Oct. 5 - - - 8 @ Stanford Oct. 19 - - - View Full Table

SMU Last Game

The Mustangs, in their most recent outing, fell to the BYU Cougars 18-15. Against the Cougars, Kevin Jennings led the Mustangs with 140 yards on 15-of-32 passing (46.9%) for no TDs and one interception. He also carried the ball nine times for 38 yards. In the running game, Brashard Smith totaled 75 rushing yards on 14 carries (5.4 yards per carry). He added four catches for 21 yards. In the receiving game, Keyshawn Smith had 46 yards on four catches (11.5 per reception) in that game.

SMU Betting Insights

SMU has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

