3 Best MLB Bets and Predictions for Tuesday 6/3/25

Today's Best MLB Betting Picks

Colorado Rockies at Miami Marlins

Two bottom-tier teams meet on Tuesday as the Colorado Rockies visit the Miami Marlins. With each team in the bottom four for the most earned runs allowed, pitching likely won't be a strength. The 8.5-run total puts the over in reach, as well.

Colorado is putting Chase Dollander on the mound, and he has a 6.28 ERA, 4.34 SIERA, and 4.63 xFIP. However, he has a 2.53 ERA over his last two. Opponents are batting .243 against Dollander, which is under the current league average of .251. Miami's strength is carrying the 12th-highest batting average and 11th-most hits per game. The Marlins aren't consistently driving in runs, though, ranking in the top half for the most runners left in scoring position per game. Plus, opponents are hitting only .226 with runners in scoring position when facing Dollander. The Rockies' top prospect is beginning to look the part.

While Miami's matchup is causing hesitation for the game's over, Colorado is still in line to find some success. Sandy Alcantara touts a pitiful 8.47 ERA paired with a concerning 5.01 SIERA and 4.83 xFIP. He's allowed at least four earned runs in six consecutive starts, putting us on over 3.5 runs for the Rockies.

Colorado ranks 17th in extra-base hit rate, 18th in doubles per game, and 1st for triples per contest. That's about as good as you're going to find for this batting order. The Rockies are even fifth for the fewest runners left in scoring position per game, suggesting they are capable of driving in some runs. Alcantara is in the 14th percentile of hard-hit percentage allowed, and opponents are batting a blistering .456 with runners in scoring position against the Marlins' starter. Furthermore, Miami's bullpen has the fourth-highest SIERA.

Following a 6-4 win over the Marlins, look for Colorado to find more success.

Backing the Rockies to win outright (+146) is also interesting in my eyes. I know siding with a 10-50 team probably isn't the brightest idea. However, the Marlins are also 23-35 and fell to Colorado to open this series. The Rockies should have an advantage for the starting pitcher matchup -- something we can't say often -- and there's not a huge bullpen difference, either.

Miami is 1-7 over Alcantara's last eight appearances. This will be one of the few times in the 2025 season that I'm confident about Colorado.

Houston Astros at Pittsburgh Pirates

After averaging 2.3 runs per game over the last four games, the Houston Astros aren't catching a break by facing the Pittsburgh Pirates' Paul Skenes on Tuesday. With +110 odds to win the National League Cy Young, Skenes continues to pitch at a high level, giving up no more than one earned run in four consecutive starts. Carrying a 1.01 ERA over the previous four, another dominant showing is in the cards for Skenes.

With the ninth-lowest isolated power, Houston is mostly looking to get on base with contact -- touting the 9th-highest batting average and 12th-most hits per game. The 'Stros do a solid job of driving in runs, too, carrying the 12th-fewest runners left in scoring position per game. However, opponents bat only .188 with men in scoring position against Skenes. He barely gives up hits in general with a 0.916 WHIP while allowing a .187 batting average.

Houston is also in the bottom half of runs above average against two of Skenes' three most-used pitches (four-seam fastball and sweeper). The Astros ranking 13th in runs above average when facing splitters -- which is his second-most used pitch -- isn't exactly a needle mover, either. With Houston among the top half for the highest ground-ball rate, plenty of easy outs could be ahead with Skenes ranking in the 77th percentile of ground-ball percentage.

Pittsburgh's stud starter has finished the sixth inning in five straight starts and has pitched into the seventh in two of the past three outings. I'm more than comfortable completely leaning on Skenes' exceptional numbers against a floundering batting order.

