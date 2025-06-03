3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Tuesday 6/3/25

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's slate?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Betting Picks and Props for Tonight

Washington Mystics at Indiana Fever

The Indiana Fever and Washington Mystics will run it back after meeting up last week. The Mystics took that game, 83-77, and Indiana has now gone 0-2 with Caitlin Clark (quad) sidelined.

Though Clark will miss tonight's competition, we can still search for points in this matchup.

The Fever (100.1) run at the fastest pace in the WNBA. We can thank Clark -- the anchor of a high-tempo transition offense -- for that standing, but the Fever still rank fifth in pace (98.4) in her absence.

The Mystics, meanwhile, fare fifth in pace (97.46) on the season and first in pace (100.2) across their last two games. Whichever way you spin it, we've got a matchup between two top-five pace clubs.

These teams totaled 160 points last week despite shooting a combined 41.6% from the field and 28.1% from three, along with 11 missed free throws. League-average shooting would have jolted that total well above 160.0 points.

Kelsey Mitchell is primed to finally help us out. She held a 46.8% FG% and 40.2% 3P% a season ago. Mitchell then went 15 for 27 from the field (55.6%) and 4 for 7 from distance (57.1%) to start this season. In the four games since, she's dealt with meh shooting splits, including a 25.7% FG% and 20.8% 3P%. Look for her to enjoy positive regression tonight. Notably, MasseyRatings (164.0) and DRatings (166.0) each forecast this game to exceed 160.0 points.

Phoenix Mercury at Minnesota Lynx

No Alyssa Thomas, no problem? The Phoenix Mercury started the season 5-1 thanks in large part to the combined efforts of Thomas and Satou Sabally. Thomas later sustained a calf injury, one that will have her sidelined for tonight's meeting against the Minnesota Lynx.

However, the Mercury have stayed strong in two games sans Thomas. They lost by just three points on a last-second shot by the Lynx before securing a five-point road victory opposite the Los Angeles Sparks. Heading into another matchup against the Lynx, Phoenix is a 12.5-point underdog, a spread we can look for them to cover.

As mentioned, the Mercury stayed competitive with the Lynx just last Friday, even holding a five-point lead entering the final quarter. Napheesa Collier did miss that contest, but Phoenix's ability to stick around against an even-still solid Minnesota group despite going a horrific 3 for 26 from downtown (11.5%) is nonetheless impressive, and the Mercury are bound to improve upon those shooting struggles this time around.

Minnesota (7-0) might just be the best team in the W, but running up the score isn't their deal. They have played just one game against a team that currently possesses a positive net rating -- this very Mercury team. Despite that, Minnesota has kept five of their seven victories within 11 points, and four of those were decided by six points or fewer.

Sabally's heroics could go a long way. The burgeoning MVP candidate ranks first in defensive rating, second in net rating, and fourth in player impact estimate among WNBA players who average at least 30.0 minutes a night. She doesn't look like someone who is capable of losing by more than 12 right now.

Sabally has been a total force in the early going of the 2025 season. She averages 21.3 points and 8.3 rebounds -- good for 29.6 combined points and rebounds (PR) -- and has exceeded 30.5 PR in four out of seven games.

Notably, she's logged 33 and 37 PR in the two games without Thomas. We can look for that output to continue tonight.

For starters, this game is showing a slate-high 166.5 over/under, and we've touched on Phoenix potentially being undervalued as a whole. And though Minnesota presents a fourth-ranked defense, they are giving up the third-most points and most rebounds per game to opposing forwards, which helped Sabally log season-highs in both stat categories last time these teams met.

To add, Sabally has been packing on the stats despite owning a meh 40.3% FG% and 26.2% 3P%. She sported a 42.6% FG% and 45.2% 3P% through 15 games last season.

Between her heavy usage, path to positive shooting regression, and this matchup, I like Sabally's chances to outdo 30.5 PR in this one.

All customers get a 25% Profit Boost Token for a 3+ leg parlay or SGP on any WNBA game(s) taking place on June 3rd! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.