FanDuel WNBA Promo Offer: 25% Profit Boost for Parlay or SGP on WNBA Games Today 6/3/25

The 2025 WNBA season is here, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. With three WNBA games scheduled for Tuesday night, FanDuel is offering all customers a special promotion.

All customers get a 25% Profit Boost Token to use on a 3+ leg parlay/SGP/SGP+ wager on any WNBA game(s) taking place on June 3rd, 2025!

Though two of tonight's three games are showing double-digit spreads as of Tuesday morning, the Indiana Fever are favored by just 4 points against the Washington Mystics.

Indiana has dropped three straight games to move to 2-4, whereas Washington is 3-4. The Mystics defeated the Fever, 83-77 at home last week.

Mystics-Fever odds, as well as all other WNBA odds, can be found at FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 25% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on any 3+ leg WNBA parlay / Same Game Parlay / SGP+ for any game(s) taking place on June 3rd, 2025.

The final odds of your eligible wager must be +100 or longer to qualify for this promotion. There is a maximum wager associated with use of each Profit Boost Token. Log in for more details.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C. & Puerto Rico) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on June 4th, 2025.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C. & PR) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Opt in req. Min. three-leg parlay req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration and max wager amount. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.