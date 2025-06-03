2025 Tony Awards Betting Odds: Best Musical, Best Actor, and More
The 78th Academy Awards are set to air this Sunday, June 8th, at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS! Maybe Happy Ending and Oh, Mary! are current favorites for the night's main awards, but there's plenty of other betting options.
If you're looking to bet on the event, FanDuel Canada Sportsbook currently has markets available for all of the night's major awards. Here are all the current odds, as of June 2nd.
Best Musical
Best Musical
Odds
|Maybe Happy Ending
|-600
|Death Becomes Her
|+340
|Dead Outlaw
|+2200
|Buena Vista Social Club
|+3700
|Operations Mincemeat
|+4000
Best Play
Best Play
Odds
|Oh, Mary!
|-430
|John Proctor is the Villain
|+750
|Purpose
|+900
|The Hills of California
|+2200
|English
|+3100
Best Actor (Musical)
Best Actor (Musical)
Odds
|Darren Criss (Maybe Happy Ending)
|-240
|Jonathan Groff (Just in Time)
|+550
|Jeremy Jordan (Floyd Collins)
|+750
|Tom Francis (Sunset Blvd.)
|+1000
|Andrew Durrand (Dead Outlaw)
|+1900
|James Monre Iglehart (A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical)
|+2200
Best Actress (Musical)
Best Actress (Musical)
Odds
|Nicole Scherzinger (Sunset Blvd.)
|-160
|Audra McDonald (Gypsy)
|+210
|Jasmine Amy Rogers (Boop! The Musical)
|+1000
|Jennifer Simard (Death Becomes Her)
|+1400
|Megan Hilty (Death Becomes Her)
|+1900
Best Actor (Play)
Best Actor (Play)
Odds
|Cole Escola (Oh, Mary!)
|-700
|George Clooney (Good Night, and Good Luck)
|+1000
|Daniel Dae Kim (Yellow Face)
|+1100
|Jon Michael Hill (Purpose)
|+1500
|Louis McCartney (Stranger Things: The First Shadow)
|+2800
|Harry Lemix (Purpose)
|+3500
Best Actress (Play)
Best Actress (Play)
Odds
|Sarah Snook (The Picture of Dorian Gray)
|-600
|Sadie Sink (John Proctor is the Villain)
|+850
|LaTanya Richardson Jackson (Purpose)
|+1100
|Laura Donnelly (The Hills of California)
|+1500
|Mia Farrow (The Roommate)
|+2400
Best Direction of a Musical
Best Direction of a Musical
Odds
|Jamie Lloyd (Sunset Blvd.)
|-320
|Michael Arden (Maybe Happy Ending)
|+220
|Christopher Gattelli (Death Becomes Her)
|+1400
|David Cromer (Dead Outlaw)
|+1400
|Saheem Ali (Buena Vista Social Club)
|+2800
Best Direction of a Play
Best Direction of a Play
Odds
|Sam Pinkleton (Oh, Mary!)
|-320
|Danya Taymor (John Proctor is the Villain)
|+250
|Kip Williams (The Picture of Dorian Gray)
|+750
|Sam Mendes (The Hills of California)
|+2100
|Knud Adams (English)
|+2800
Where Can I Bet On the Tony Awards?
Betting on the 2025 Tony Awards is currently available on FanDuel in Ontario. It is not an option in the rest of Canada or the United States in states where sports betting is legal.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today!
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.