2025 Tony Awards Betting Odds: Best Musical, Best Actor, and More

Gabby Robles
Gabby Robles

The 78th Academy Awards are set to air this Sunday, June 8th, at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS! Maybe Happy Ending and Oh, Mary! are current favorites for the night's main awards, but there's plenty of other betting options.

If you're looking to bet on the event, FanDuel Canada Sportsbook currently has markets available for all of the night's major awards. Here are all the current odds, as of June 2nd.

Best Musical

Best Musical
Odds
Maybe Happy Ending-600
Death Becomes Her+340
Dead Outlaw+2200
Buena Vista Social Club+3700
Operations Mincemeat+4000

Best Play

Best Play
Odds
Oh, Mary!-430
John Proctor is the Villain+750
Purpose+900
The Hills of California+2200
English+3100

Best Actor (Musical)

Best Actor (Musical)
Odds
Darren Criss (Maybe Happy Ending)-240
Jonathan Groff (Just in Time)+550
Jeremy Jordan (Floyd Collins)+750
Tom Francis (Sunset Blvd.)+1000
Andrew Durrand (Dead Outlaw)+1900
James Monre Iglehart (A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical)+2200

Best Actress (Musical)

Best Actress (Musical)
Odds
Nicole Scherzinger (Sunset Blvd.)-160
Audra McDonald (Gypsy)+210
Jasmine Amy Rogers (Boop! The Musical)+1000
Jennifer Simard (Death Becomes Her)+1400
Megan Hilty (Death Becomes Her)+1900

Best Actor (Play)

Best Actor (Play)
Odds
Cole Escola (Oh, Mary!)-700
George Clooney (Good Night, and Good Luck)+1000
Daniel Dae Kim (Yellow Face)+1100
Jon Michael Hill (Purpose)+1500
Louis McCartney (Stranger Things: The First Shadow)+2800
Harry Lemix (Purpose)+3500

Best Actress (Play)

Best Actress (Play)
Odds
Sarah Snook (The Picture of Dorian Gray)-600
Sadie Sink (John Proctor is the Villain)+850
LaTanya Richardson Jackson (Purpose)+1100
Laura Donnelly (The Hills of California)+1500
Mia Farrow (The Roommate)+2400

Best Direction of a Musical

Best Direction of a Musical
Odds
Jamie Lloyd (Sunset Blvd.)-320
Michael Arden (Maybe Happy Ending)+220
Christopher Gattelli (Death Becomes Her)+1400
David Cromer (Dead Outlaw)+1400
Saheem Ali (Buena Vista Social Club)+2800

Best Direction of a Play

Best Direction of a Play
Odds
Sam Pinkleton (Oh, Mary!)-320
Danya Taymor (John Proctor is the Villain)+250
Kip Williams (The Picture of Dorian Gray)+750
Sam Mendes (The Hills of California)+2100
Knud Adams (English)+2800

Where Can I Bet On the Tony Awards?

Betting on the 2025 Tony Awards is currently available on FanDuel in Ontario. It is not an option in the rest of Canada or the United States in states where sports betting is legal.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

