2025 Tony Awards Betting Odds: Best Musical, Best Actor, and More

The 78th Academy Awards are set to air this Sunday, June 8th, at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS! Maybe Happy Ending and Oh, Mary! are current favorites for the night's main awards, but there's plenty of other betting options.

If you're looking to bet on the event, FanDuel Canada Sportsbook currently has markets available for all of the night's major awards. Here are all the current odds, as of June 2nd.

Best Musical

Best Musical Odds Maybe Happy Ending -600 Death Becomes Her +340 Dead Outlaw +2200 Buena Vista Social Club +3700 Operations Mincemeat +4000

Best Play

Best Play Odds Oh, Mary! -430 John Proctor is the Villain +750 Purpose +900 The Hills of California +2200 English +3100

Best Actor (Musical)

Best Actor (Musical) Odds Darren Criss (Maybe Happy Ending) -240 Jonathan Groff (Just in Time) +550 Jeremy Jordan (Floyd Collins) +750 Tom Francis (Sunset Blvd.) +1000 Andrew Durrand (Dead Outlaw) +1900 James Monre Iglehart (A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical) +2200

Best Actress (Musical)

Best Actress (Musical) Odds Nicole Scherzinger (Sunset Blvd.) -160 Audra McDonald (Gypsy) +210 Jasmine Amy Rogers (Boop! The Musical) +1000 Jennifer Simard (Death Becomes Her) +1400 Megan Hilty (Death Becomes Her) +1900

Best Actor (Play)

Best Actor (Play) Odds Cole Escola (Oh, Mary!) -700 George Clooney (Good Night, and Good Luck) +1000 Daniel Dae Kim (Yellow Face) +1100 Jon Michael Hill (Purpose) +1500 Louis McCartney (Stranger Things: The First Shadow) +2800 Harry Lemix (Purpose) +3500

Best Actress (Play)

Best Actress (Play) Odds Sarah Snook (The Picture of Dorian Gray) -600 Sadie Sink (John Proctor is the Villain) +850 LaTanya Richardson Jackson (Purpose) +1100 Laura Donnelly (The Hills of California) +1500 Mia Farrow (The Roommate) +2400

Best Direction of a Musical

Best Direction of a Musical Odds Jamie Lloyd (Sunset Blvd.) -320 Michael Arden (Maybe Happy Ending) +220 Christopher Gattelli (Death Becomes Her) +1400 David Cromer (Dead Outlaw) +1400 Saheem Ali (Buena Vista Social Club) +2800

Best Direction of a Play

Best Direction of a Play Odds Sam Pinkleton (Oh, Mary!) -320 Danya Taymor (John Proctor is the Villain) +250 Kip Williams (The Picture of Dorian Gray) +750 Sam Mendes (The Hills of California) +2100 Knud Adams (English) +2800

Where Can I Bet On the Tony Awards?

Betting on the 2025 Tony Awards is currently available on FanDuel in Ontario. It is not an option in the rest of Canada or the United States in states where sports betting is legal.

