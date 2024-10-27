Single-Game NFL DFS Picks: Sunday Night (Cowboys at 49ers)

Sunday's primetime matchup pits a pair teams trying to find their footing after entering the campaign with high expectations. Going by the NFL odds on FanDuel Sportsbook, the San Francisco 49ers are 3.5-point favorites over the Dallas Cowboys in a game with a 47.5-point total.

For those unfamiliar, single-game slates feature five flex spots with identical scoring to the main slate. However, kickers are included in these contests, and there is an "MVP" roster slot. The MVP receives 1.5 times his total fantasy points, making this spot crucial.

FanDuel Research's Brandon Gdula has done a deep dive on single-game strategy, and FanDuel Research has NFL DFS projections if you select the game from the slate tab. It's worth checking out both before making your lineups.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

NFL DFS Single-Game Picks

MVP Candidates

Even amidst the recurring injuries the 49ers have suffered on offense this year, Brock Purdy ($13,500) has cracked 20+ FanDuel points in three of seven games while averaging 8.5 yards per attempt. He's showing the slate's highest score in our NFL DFS projections and now gets to face the 26th-ranked schedule-adjusted pass defense, per numberFire's metrics. However, QBs tend to be popular MVPs, and he'll be down Brandon Aiyuk (injured reserve) and likely Jauan Jennings, who is expected to be out.

San Francisco's injuries could lead to them leaning on Jordan Mason ($15,000), particularly against a Cowboys D that's 32nd in adjusted rush defense and has given up the fourth-most FanDuel points to RBs. In Mason's six full games, he's averaged 23.2 adjusted opportunities (carries plus 2x targets) and 111.8 scrimmage yards per game. Despite his modest usage as a pass-catcher, his carries and targets in the red zone have amounted to a rock-solid 41.6% RZ opportunity share, as well. While we haven't seen a blow-up game from Mason in a while, this could be spot for one.

Dak Prescott ($13,000) projects well in our model but is averaging -0.12 expected points added per drop back, according to NFL Next Gen Stats, and has surpassed 20 FanDuel points only once in six games. Making matters worse, the 49ers are fourth in adjusted pass defense. Still, Prescott was fantasy's QB3 last season and could see added volume if Dallas ends up in a negative game script.

It's been a somewhat underwhelming season for CeeDee Lamb ($15,500), who was expected to once again be one of the very best fantasy wideouts in 2024 but hasn't been putting up elite production at 12.7 FanDuel points per game. However, with Brandin Cooks on injured reserve the past two games, Lamb has logged a promising 27.4% target share, 31.0% air yards share, and 30.8% red zone target share. The hope is that he continues to see an uptick in volume coming out of the bye, and our model remains bullish, projecting him for a game-high 10.3 targets. His receiving yardage prop line is also encouraging (77.5).

George Kittle ($11,500) should see a ton of volume for the short-handed 49ers. He's logged a 23.2% target share and 32.4% red zone target share across his six games, and he could very well lead the team in targets. Even under the circumstances, he probably won't see an overly high MVP roster percentage as a tight end, making him all the more enticing.

Deebo Samuel ($12,500) is doing better than expected after returning to a limited practice on Thursday despite being hospitalized for pneumonia earlier in the week. In his five healthy games, he's recorded a 21.3% target share while also averaging 3.8 rushes per game. He's being pegged for one of the slate's best projections among non-QBs, so he has to be considered in the multiplier slot if he's active.

Rico Dowdle ($10,500) should lead the Cowboys' backfield in touches, and San Francisco ranks 24th in adjusted rush defense. The trouble is that after logging season highs in adjusted opportunities (24) and snap rate (50.7%) in Week 5, those marks dropped to 17 and 29.3% in Week 6. His most recent usage may have been skewed by a blowout loss, but it's hardly encouraging despite Mike McCarthy's insistance that Dowdle "needs more touches." Nonetheless, there's a chance Dallas is more committed to Rico after a week off, putting him on the radar as a fringe, contrarian MVP.

Flex Targets

Jake Ferguson ($10,000) -- After returning from injury in Week 3, Ferguson has Dallas' second-highest target share (18.2%), making him a solid flex play. The only downside is that he hasn't scored a TD yet this season and curiously has just a 10.5% red zone target share over that span.

Ezekiel Elliott ($9,500) -- Elliott hasn't reached 20 yards since he hit 40 in Week 1, and that's also the last time he scored a touchdown. Particularly with the Cowboys indicating they want Dowdle involved more, it's really hard to find reasons to click on Elliott's name at this salary.

Ricky Pearsall ($9,500) -- In his NFL debut, Pearsall logged an identical route rate as Kittle (70.3%) alongside a decent 16.3% target share. However, he did this with Aiyuk, Samuel, and Jennings missing some or all of the matchup. Pearsall's expectations should remain in check if Samuel is back in action.

Brandon Aubrey ($9,000) and Anders Carlson ($8,500) -- Aubrey finished as the top fantasy kicker in 2023, and he hasn't disappointed this year, scoring double-digit FanDuel points in every game. Carlson should be kicking for San Francisco this week with Jake Moody trending toward sitting again.

San Francisco 49ers D/ST ($9,000) -- The defenses aren't priorities in a game that should see a decent amount of scoring, but Prescott is averaging 37.3 pass attempts per game, which does leave the door open for the favored 49ers to potentially get turnovers/sacks.

Jalen Tolbert ($8,000) -- Tolbert's route rate has bumped up to 91.5% with Cooks out, and he's turned that into a 17.9% target share and 30.1% air yards share. That will certainly play at this salary.

KaVontae Turpin ($7,500) and Jalen Brooks ($7,000) -- Turpin and Brooks have seen an uptick in playing time over the past two weeks for Dallas, as well, but remain low in the pecking order. They're projected for around 3-4 targets apiece.

