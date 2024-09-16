Single-Game NFL DFS Picks: Monday Night (Falcons at Eagles)

Week 2 concludes with the Atlanta Falcons hitting the road to take on the Philadelphia Eagles for Monday Night Football. The Eagles are 5.5-point favorites, and the matchup is getting a 46.5 over/under.

For those unfamiliar, single-game slates feature five flex spots with identical scoring to the main slate. However, kickers are included in these contests, and there is an "MVP" roster slot. The MVP receives 1.5 times his total fantasy points, making this spot crucial.

FanDuel Research's Brandon Gdula has done a deep dive on single-game strategy, and FanDuel Research has NFL DFS projections if you select the game from the slate tab. It's worth checking out both before making your lineups.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

NFL DFS Single-Game Picks

MVP Candidates

Jalen Hurts ($17,500) threw a pair of picks and lost a fumble in Week 1, but he still managed to reach 18.4 FanDuel points behind 278 passing yards, 2 passing TDs, and 33 rushing yards. It's a reminder of the kind of floor Hurts brings to the table even when things don't go perfectly, and we know the potential upside, particularly if the Eagles get the infamous "tush push" going. He projects for the game's most FanDuel points in our fantasy football projections and will undoubtedly be the chalky MVP option.

Atlanta running back Bijan Robinson ($16,000) produced a somewhat underwhelming 13.6 FanDuel points in his 2024 opener due to a lack of touchdowns, but it's hard to complain about 111 scrimmage yards off 18 carries and 5 targets with a 90.0% snap rate. That workload will lead to some monster outings, and it doesn't hurt that Philadelphia came out of Week 1 with numberFire's worst adjusted rush defense.

Robinson's counterpart on the other side, Saquon Barkley ($13,500), is fresh off a 35.2-point explosion after racking up 3 total touchdowns and 132 scrimmage yards in his Eagles debut. He played 81.1% of the snaps while tallying 24 rushes and a pair of targets. He'll probably lose out on some rushing scores to Hurts over the long haul, but he's already proven he'll have plenty of upside on his new team. He and Robinson should be the most popular MVPs after Hurts -- but deservedly so.

DeVonta Smith ($11,500) is an enticing MVP with A.J. Brown ruled out, and he probably won't draw the same attention as the previous trio. Even with Brown active last week, Smith earned a 27.6% target share and 27.5% air yards share. His receiving yardage prop line is set at a game-high 71.5 yards, and he's projected for the most targets (9.3).

Drake London ($10,500) is the top pass-catching option for the Falcons despite a disappointing 2.5 FanDuel points off a mere 3 targets in Week 1. Offensive coordinator Zac Robinson already noted they need London "involved a little bit more" and have to "get Drake rolling because he's a really good player." The wideout played every single snap in the opener, and our model projects him for a team-best 8.7 targets. Philadelphia coughed up the most FanDuel points to WRs in 2023 and just got shredded for 46.9 FanDuel points by Green Bay Packers wide receivers in Week 1.

Flex Targets

Kirk Cousins ($14,000) -- Cousins technically has the third-best median projection in our model, but his dismal Falcons debut (8.2 FanDuel points) leaves him a more suitable flex option. Theoretically, better days should be ahead for an Atlanta passing attack with potent weapons, and this ought to be an easier defensive matchup compared to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Kyle Pitts ($10,000) -- Like London, Pitts saw just 3 targets in Week 1, but he salvaged his day with a touchdown for 10.1 FanDuel points. His massive 96.4% route rate was easily the best among all tight ends last week, and an improved performance from Cousins should lead to more targets. He's projected for the third-most targets on the slate (7.5).

Dallas Goedert ($9,500) -- Goedert saw a 17.2% target share in the opener and could earn a bump in targets with A.J. Brown out.

Philadelphia D/ST ($9,000) -- The Eagles' defense didn't look amazing while allowing 29 points to the Packers in Brazil, coming out ranked 23rd in total defense by both numberFire and PFF. But as a home favorite against a QB who struggled mightily in Week 1, we shouldn't rule out a fantasy-worthy performance this time around.

Jake Elliott ($8,500) -- Kickers are always a threat to crack the optimal lineup if we don't get as many touchdowns as expected. Elliott is the safer bet of the two on the home favorite, and Philadelphia has a healthy 26.0-point implied team total.

Darnell Mooney ($8,000) -- Mooney was right there with London and Pitts in route rate (96.4%) last week, so he's another guy who should see improved production going forward.

Jahan Dotson ($7,500) -- Dotson ought to be the main beneficiary in the Eagles' passing attack with Brown out. He's projected for 5.4 targets, which is just a smidge behind Goedert (6.2).

Ray-Ray McCloud ($7,000) -- McCloud deserves a mention after leading Atlanta in targets (7) last week. However, while London, Pitts, and Mooney were all at or near 100% in snaps and routes, McCloud had just a 48.0% snap rate and 64.3% route rate. Chances are he's much less involved compared to those three tonight.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.