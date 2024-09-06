Single-Game NFL DFS Picks: Friday Night (Packers at Eagles)

Thursday's opener didn't disappoint, and we should have another good one on our hands tonight. The Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles will play the first ever NFL game in Brazil, and given the 49.5-point total, we should see a high-scoring affair. The Eagles come in as 2.5-point favorites.

For those unfamiliar, single-game slates feature five flex spots with identical scoring to the main slate. However, kickers are included in these contests, and there is an "MVP" roster slot. The MVP receives 1.5 times his total fantasy points, making this spot crucial.

FanDuel Research's Brandon Gdula has done a deep dive on single-game strategy, and FanDuel Research has NFL DFS projections if you select the game from the slate tab. It's worth checking out both before making your lineups.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

NFL DFS Single-Game Picks

MVP Candidates

Similar to yesterday's matchup, the starting quarterbacks figure to be slotted at MVP in the majority of lineups. Jalen Hurts ($17,000) has an easy path to rushing TDs from the Eagles' well-known "tush push," and Jordan Love ($15,500) is fresh off a breakthrough campaign as the Packers' new franchise quarterback. While Hurts' rushing upside gives him an easier path to an MVP performance over Love, the latter will face a defense that allowed the second-most FanDuel points per game to QBs in 2023 and has PFF's 24th-ranked secondary entering the season.

If you're looking to be less chalky, both lead running backs should have hefty workloads. According to our NFL DFS projections, Saquon Barkley ($13,500) is pegged for 17.2 carries and 4.5 targets, and PFF rates Philadelphia's offensive line as the league's second-best unit. His main hurdle to a spike week will be Hurts vulturing TDs at the goal line. Josh Jacobs ($12,500) is projected for 16.1 rushes and 3.5 targets, and with both backup RBs behind him listed as questionable, he should have a clear path to volume. Per numberFire's metrics, both teams had schedule-adjusted rush defenses that ranked inside the bottom 10 last season, too.

If you want to take a swing at a pass-catcher for MVP, A.J. Brown ($14,000) looks like our best bet after logging a 31.8% target share, 45.4% air yards share, 36.0% red zone target share, and 41.4% end zone target share in 2023. His MVP roster percentage figures to be minuscule compared to the signal-callers.

Flex Targets

DeVonta Smith ($12,000) -- On paper, Smith is less likely to put up an MVP-caliber performance compared to teammate A.J. Brown, but he posted 19-plus FanDuel points four times last year with a 22.9% target share and 33.2% air yards share.

Christian Watson ($11,000), Jayden Reed ($10,000), and Romeo Doubs ($9,000) -- It's telling that all three of these Packers wideouts have their receiving yardage props set between 39.5-41.5 yards, and our model projects each one to draw 5-6 targets apiece. It's difficult to say which one will have the best night, but the matchup checks out against a Philadelphia secondary that allowed the most FanDuel points per game to WRs last year.

Dallas Goedert ($9,500) -- Goedert logged a 20.1% target share in games where he played at least half the snaps in 2023, and he figures to be Hurts' third option again until Jahan Dotson might say otherwise.

Luke Musgrave ($9,000) -- Musgrave could get a boost if fellow tight end Tucker Kraft (questionable) is unable to play, but he's still more a touchdown-or-bust option considering the depth of Green Bay's WR room.

Dontayvion Wicks ($6,500) -- Wicks is arguably the slate's most enticing value play. While his salary is far behind what we have to dole out for Watson, Reed, or Doubs, his projection in the same neighborhood. Our Skyler Carlin was a big fan of Wicks as a season-long pick during draft season.

