Single-Game FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Pacers vs. Thunder for Game 5 of the NBA Finals

The NBA Finals are here, and single-game DFS contests on FanDuel are a fun way to follow the action.

Since NBA DFS is easier to predict than baseball or football, it would likely get plenty of votes as the best sport to play on FanDuel. Basketball players usually stick to the same minutes and produce at roughly the same rate. Sounds easy, right? Trust me -- it's not!

As a result, NBA daily fantasy is highly reliant on a player's opportunity, so you'll need to ensure that you're up to date with key injuries. Our NBA DFS projections update throughout the day to reflect current news.

On top of all that, we'll come at you each day with this NBA DFS primer, which breaks down some of the top plays at each position. Single-game DFS contests on FanDuel now have a 1.5x multiplier for the MVP spot, so the player used in that spot will see their salary increase while still accumulating 1.5x the points.

Let's dive into Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder on FanDuel.

NBA Single-Game DFS Picks for Pacers-Thunder in Game 5

Game Preview

All NBA odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Spread: Thunder -9.5

Total: 224.5

Pace Rankings: Thunder (5th), Pacers (7th)

Pacers-Thunder Studs to Target

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($25,500 MVP/$17,000 UTIL) -- Despite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander posting fewer than 50 FanDuel points (FDPs) in back-to-back games in the NBA Finals, he's still supplied 34-plus points and 3-plus steals in three of the first four matchups versus the Pacers. Aside from SGA averaging 33.4 PPG, 5.2 RPG, and 6.5 APG at home this season (compared to 31.9 PPG, 4.7 RPG, and 6.3 APG on the road), I expect his assist numbers to improve on Monday after totaling four assists over his last two outings.

Tyrese Haliburton ($19,500 MVP/$13,000 UTIL) -- We got a more aggressive version of Tyrese Haliburton early in Game 4, but we'll need more of what we saw from him in Game 3 (22 points, 9 rebound, 11 assists, and 54.3 FDPs) if Indiana wants to avoid falling to 3-2 in the series. With the Thunder being an extremely physical defensive team, the Pacers' best opportunities to generate offense is when Haliburton can get the ball quick off a rebound and push it up the court quickly before OKC"s half-court defense can get set.

Pacers-Thunder Mid-Range Options

Pascal Siakam ($17,400 MVP/$11,600 UTIL) -- Pascal Siakam has improved his production over his last two contests, scoring 43-plus FDPs in back-to-back games after scoring fewer than 38 FDPs in the first two meetings against the Thunder. Along with Siakam logging three-plus stocks (steals plus blocks) in each of his last two starts, including six stocks in Game 4, he's leading the Pacers in PPG (18.8), RPG (7.8), and SPG (1.8) throughout the NBA Finals.

Chet Holmgren ($13,500 MVP/$9,000 UTIL) -- It was a shaky start to the NBA Finals for Chet Holmgren, who totaled 21 points, 12 rebounds, and 1 assists in the first two games, but he's settled in over the last two contests. Besides Holmgren averaging 17.0 PPG, 12.5 RPG, and 37.8 FDPs per game across his last two contests, he's played 34-plus minutes in back-to-back starts, and we know the upside he brings in the blocks department despite the fact he's totaled only three blocks in this series.

Pacers-Thunder Value Plays

Obi Toppin ($5,700 MVP/$3,800 UTIL) -- The Pacers have deployed Obi Toppin a bit more in this series whenever the Thunder stray away from using their two-bigs lineup of Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein, and he's been ultra-productive off the bench, scoring 21-plus FDPs in three of his first four contests in the NBA Finals. While Toppin can finish around the rim when he rolls to the basket, he's also attempted the third-most threes (21) on the Pacers this series, and he's knocked down a solid 38.1% of those shots.

Luguentz Dort ($3,900 MVP/$2,600 UTIL) -- There's no doubt that Luguentz Dort has gone quiet since exploding for 5 made threes, 6 stocks, and 39.3 FDPs in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, but this salary is certainly enticing for someone who should get 32-plus minutes if he stays out of foul trouble. Following a Game 4 performance where he uncharacteristically attempted (and made) one three-pointer, I expect Dort to get more chances to catch fire from deep in a pivotal Game 5 clash at home.

Get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on Game 5 of the NBA Finals taking place on June 16th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in playing NBA daily fantasy? FanDuel has plenty of contest options to make every moment more. Be sure to check out the NBA betting options, as well.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.