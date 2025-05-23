Single-Game FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Pacers vs. Knicks for Game 2

The NBA playoffs are here, and single-game DFS contests on FanDuel are a fun way to follow the action.

Since NBA DFS is easier to predict than baseball or football, it would likely get plenty of votes as the best sport to play on FanDuel. Basketball players usually stick to the same minutes and produce at roughly the same rate. Sounds easy, right? Trust me -- it's not!

As a result, NBA daily fantasy is highly reliant on a player's opportunity, so you'll need to ensure that you're up to date with key injuries. Our NBA DFS projections update throughout the day to reflect current news.

On top of all that, we'll come at you each day with this NBA DFS primer, which breaks down some of the top plays at each position. Single-game DFS contests on FanDuel now have a 1.5x multiplier for the MVP spot, so the player used in that spot will see their salary increase while still accumulating 1.5x the points.

Let's dive into Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks on FanDuel.

NBA Single-Game DFS Picks for Pacers-Knicks in Game 2

Game Preview

All NBA odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Spread: Knicks -6

Knicks -6 Total: 224.5

224.5 Pace Rankings: 7th (Pacers), 26th (Knicks)

Pacers-Knicks DFS Studs to Target

Tyrese Haliburton ($20,700 MVP / $13,800 UTIL)

Early roster rate projections from around the industry expect Tyrese Haliburton to be uber-popular for tonight's single-game DFS slate, but this isn't a spot I'd look to fade the chalk. Haliburton posted 53.3 FanDuel points (FDP) in Game 1 -- his fourth 50-FDP outing in the last seven games. He's the highest-projected player in our NBA DFS projections, pegged for 44.2 FDP.

Karl-Anthony Towns ($18,900 MVP / $12,600 UTIL)

Unless you opt for a bargain-bin MVP, it's going to be difficult to roster all three of Haliburton, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Jalen Brunson. And while Brunson is fresh off a 43-point Game 1, that only resulted in 44.7 FDP. KAT, on the other hand, cooked up 57.4 FDP last time out yet comes at a significantly lower salary. Towns finished with fewer than 48 FDP just once across four meetings with Indiana this season -- a total Brunson has reached only 4 times in his previous 14 games versus the Pacers.

Pacers-Knicks DFS Mid-Range Options

Josh Hart ($13,800 MVP / $9,200 UTIL)

Outside of the top-three high-salary options, Josh Hart is the biggest priority on the slate. Hart filled in 36.1 FDP in Game 1 despite scoring just 8 real-world points. Even so, he's still averaged 41.8 FDP against the Pacers this season, and his play has been the catalyst behind New York's head-to-head wins against Indiana. In six wins over the Pacers the past two seasons, Hart has averaged 43.3 FDP. In eight losses, that average dips to 28.7 FDP. With the Knicks favored by 6.0 points tonight, expect more stellar production from their do-it-all forward.

Myles Turner ($13,500 MVP / $9,00 UTIL)

Josh Hart is the only mid-range option I'm actively seeking out tonight; in an ideal world you'd fit all three studs alongside him and a pair of low-salary values to round out your lineup. But that's easier said than done, so we should at least consider Indiana big man Myles Turner. Turner's been quiet the last four games but possesses real upside, having eclipsed 45 FDP twice this postseason. He's averaged the second-most FDP (33.2) of any Pacer against the Knicks this season.

Pacers-Knicks DFS Value Plays

T.J. McConnell ($4,200 MVP / $2,800 UTIL)

T.J. McConnell should be a popular salary-saver tonight despite finishing with a modest 16.8 FDP in Game 1. He's failed to exceeded 15 minutes in four of Indiana's last six games, though that hasn't stopped him from clearing 28 FDP twice in that stretch. The backup point guard has played well at Madison Square Garden the past two seasons, averaging a team-best 1.24 FDP per minute across seven road games versus New York.

Obi Toppin ($3,600 MVP / $2,400 UTIL)

McConnell figures to be the more popular value play tonight, but I'm still interested in Obi Toppin. Obi continues to hover around 20 minutes a game, but he's been on a bit of a hot streak since the Conference Semis. He's cracked 20 FDP in three of his last six games and tied his season-high with 10 rebounds in Game 1. Toppin's had an edge against the Knicks since arriving in Indiana, exceeding 20 FDP in six of 13 games versus New York the past two seasons. We project him for 14.3 FDP, making him the second-best point-per-dollar value (5.96x) among players projected for double-digit FDP.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in playing NBA daily fantasy? FanDuel has plenty of contest options to make every moment more. Be sure to check out the NBA betting options, as well.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.