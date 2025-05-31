Single-Game FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Knicks vs. Pacers for Game 6

The NBA playoffs are here, and single-game DFS contests on FanDuel are a fun way to follow the action.

Let's dive into Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers on FanDuel.

NBA Single-Game DFS Picks for Knicks-Pacers in Game 6

Game Preview

Spread Pacers -4 (-110)

Total Over 220.5 (-110)

Pace Rankings Knicks: 26th Pacers: 7th



Knicks-Pacers Studs to Target

Tyrese Haliburton ($14,400)

There is some risk to Tyrese Haliburton. The Knicks' full-court pressure seems to faze him, per just seven shot attempts in Game 5. A couple of days to plan for it should help him in this do-or-die affair for Indiana, and he's clearly proven to have the highest fantasy ceiling in the series when things are clicking. Averaging 10.0 assists per game in this ugly series, he really just needs a plus night on the boards to encroach a triple-double. I like buying back into him tonight.

Karl-Anthony Towns ($12,400)

Jalen Brunson seems to flow with the crowd at the Mecca. He's averaged 31.9 PPG at home this postseason compared to 28.0 on the road. He's sure to be popular off a 32-point effort, so I prefer Karl-Anthony Towns at the multiplier in single-entry formats. Tom Thibodeau's benching in Game 2 could prove to have costed the Knicks the series because, when on the floor, KAT has chewed up the Pacers for 26.5 points and 12.3 rebounds per 36 minutes. Indiana doesn't have a matchup for him.

Knicks-Pacers Mid-Range Options

Myles Turner ($8,000)

"The Myles Turner Game" hasn't happened yet, and I think it could be what closes out New York. Turner is yet to can multiple threes in a game this series despite 4.8 attempts per contest, and he's really made a living beyond his usage with 2.8 stocks per game in the series. Fatigue seemed to hit him in Game 5, so a limited 24 minutes of action might actually be a case for rostering the big man, who I expect to be largely ignored in DFS. He's played consecutive contests under 23.5 FanDuel points (FDP).

Mikal Bridges ($6,800)

There's not a particular rhyme or reason to which Knicks wings emerge in a given contest, but I wanted to point out Mikal Bridges in lineups that do leave Brunson behind or out of the multiplier. Bridges' 18.7% usage rate in the playoffs is third on the team behind Brunson and Towns at the lowest salary of he, OG Anunoby, and Josh Hart. The wing hit four triples in Game 4, but he's just 1-for-11 in all other games this series. Better days are ahead from deep.

Knicks-Pacers Value Plays

Aaron Nesmith ($5,200)

A sign that Indiana might have been good punting Game 5 was that Aaron Nesmith played just 15 minutes. Game 1's hero has been battling an ankle injury but is unlisted on the report Saturday, implying progress has been made. We're far enough away from eight threes made that he's likely not going to be extremely popular after such a poor outing, and a healthy Andrew Nembhard has crumbled in the backcourt this series and lost his guaranteed role. I prefer Nesmith of the two.

Mitchell Robinson ($4,000)

There's not an extreme ceiling from Mitchell Robinson, but you know what you're going to get. Robinson will start, play about 20 minutes, and likely vacuum in rebounds and blocks to top out around 20 FDP. Indiana's back of the rotation is a nightmare, and the Knicks have seemed to move away from Miles McBride for a more even split with Delon Wright, so Robinson's as low as I'm willing to go in single-entry formats. Punting the final lineup spot to jam in studs is viable for this slate, as well.

