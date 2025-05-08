Single-Game FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Game 2 of Warriors vs. Timberwolves

The NBA playoffs are here, and single-game DFS contests on FanDuel are a fun way to follow the action.

Since NBA DFS is easier to predict than baseball or football, it would likely get plenty of votes as the best sport to play on FanDuel. Basketball players usually stick to the same minutes and produce at roughly the same rate. Sounds easy, right? Trust me -- it's not!

As a result, NBA daily fantasy is highly reliant on a player's opportunity, so you'll need to ensure that you're up to date with key injuries. Our NBA DFS projections update throughout the day to reflect current news.

On top of all that, we'll come at you each day with this NBA DFS primer, which breaks down some of the top plays at each position. Single-game DFS contests on FanDuel now have a 1.5x multiplier for the MVP spot, so the player used in that spot will see their salary increase while still accumulating 1.5x the points.

Let's dive into Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves on FanDuel.

NBA Single-Game DFS Picks for Warriors-Timberwolves

Game Preview

All NBA odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Spread: Timberwolves -10.5

Total: 201.5

Pace Rankings: Warriors (17th), Timberwolves (25th)

Warriors-Timberwolves Studs to Target

Anthony Edwards ($23,100 MVP/$15,400 UTIL) -- Anthony Edwards has been the driving force in Minnesota's postseason run, earning a usage rate of 28.0% or higher and scoring 47-plus FanDuel points (FDPs) in five of his first six playoff outings. Edwards has also supplied 51-plus FDPs in three of his last four contests, and the Warriors are posting the worst free throw rate allowed (32.8%) and second-worst steals per game allowed (7.8) among teams remaining in the playoffs.

Jimmy Butler ($22,800 MVP/$15,200 UTIL) -- In the absence of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler figures to take on an even larger role for the Dubs in Game 2 after contributing 50.2 FDPs in Game 1. Butler has played 41-plus minutes in three straight postseason games for the Warriors, which has resulted in him tallying 50-plus FDPs in two of those contests.

Warriors-Timberwolves Mid-Range Options

Draymond Green ($14,700 MVP/$9,800 UTIL) -- Of the mid-range players, Draymond Green could have an argument to be an MVP option sans Curry due to the fact he'll be needed even more to create for others on the offensive end of the floor. Green has now notched 38-plus FDPs in back-to-back playoff games, and FanDuel Research's projections have him projected for the third-most FDPs (34.8) on the single-game slate, putting him right behind Edwards and Butler.

Rudy Gobert ($12,900 MVP/$8,600 UTIL) -- While Julius Randle ($16,200 MVP/$10,800 UTIL) is a viable option on Thursday, I'm curious to see if the Timberwolves elect to deploy Rudy Gobert a bit more since Curry won't be weaving around screens and trying to generate mismatches on the perimeter. Gobert logged 30.2 FDPs in 26 minutes in Game 1 against Golden State, and the experienced center flashed his ceiling potential in Game 5 versus the Los Angeles Lakers, finishing with 61.8 FDPs in 38 minutes.

Warriors-Timberwolves Value Plays

Buddy Hield ($9,600 MVP/$6,400 UTIL) -- If there's a value player who has some contrarian MVP appeal, it's undoubtedly Buddy Hield as his outside shooting will be desperately needed until Curry returns. Not only has Hield registered 41-plus FDPs in back-to-back outings while playing 36-plus minutes in both contests, but using him at MVP makes it much easier to fit in more of the high-salary studs.

Donte DiVincenzo ($8,700 MVP/$5,800 UTIL) -- Even though Donte DiVincenzo continues to come off the bench for the Timberwolves, he's gotten 30-plus minutes in three of the last four postseason games, and he's scored 28-plus FDPs in two of those outings. If you're looking to dive even deeper for salary savings, Gary Payton II could see extended minutes after logging 25 minutes en route to 22 FDPs in Game 1 versus Minnesota.

