Sierra Leone: Kentucky Derby Horse Odds, History and Prediction

The 150th Kentucky Derby is nearly here, and the field of 20 three-year-old horses is set.

Chad Brown-trained Sierra Leone dominated during prep races on the Road to the Kentucky Derby and enters as a favorite.

Sierra Leone Kentucky Derby Odds and Post Position

Sierra Leone's Kentucky Derby morning line odds are 3-1 (+300), second-best in the field.

Sierra Leone drew post position 2.

Post Horse Trainer Jockey ML Odds 1 Dornoch Danny Gargan Luis Saez 20-1 2 Sierra Leone Chad Brown Tyler Gaffalione 3-1 3 Mystik Dan Kenny McPeek Brian Hernandez 20-1 4 Catching Freedom Brad Cox Flavien Prat 8-1 5 Catalytic Saffie Joseph, Jr. Jose Ortiz 30-1 6 Just Steel D. Wayne Lukas Keith Asmussen 20-1 7 Honor Marie Whit Beckman Ben Curtis 20-1 View Full Table

Sierra Leone Horse Trainer and Jockey

Sierra Leone is trained by Chad Brown. Brown's decorated history includes wins at the 2017 (Cloud Computing) and 2022 (Early Voting) Preakness Stakes. Brown-trained Domestic Product is also in the field.

Tyler Gaffalione rode War of Will to a 2019 Preakness Stakes win. Gaffalione won 19% of starts in 2023 and was second in earnings among North American jockeys, via Equibase.

Sierra Leone Race History

Sierra Leone has won three of four career races and has never finished worse than second. In the runner-up result at Aqueduct in December, Sierra Leone posted a 99 Equibase Speed Score and was bested by a nose by Derby contender Dornoch.

Date Track Race Finish Equibase Speed Figure 4/6/2024 Keeneland Toyota Blue Grass Stakes (Gr. 1) 1 107 2/17/2024 Fair Grounds Risen Star Stakes (Gr. 2) 1 98 12/2/2023 Aqueduct Remsen Stakes (Gr. 2) 2 99 11/4/2023 Aqueduct Maiden Special Weight 1 89

Sierra Leone Kentucky Derby Prediction and Pick

With great connections and a high win rate, it's not a surprise that Sierra Leone is a favorite for Derby 150.

Sierra Leone's average Speed Score of 98.3 is bested only by Just A Touch's 100.0, and a max Speed Score output of 107 for Sierra Leone shows high-end potential.

Watch FanDuel TV's Kyle Levy analyze Sierra Leone below:

