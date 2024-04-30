menu item
Horse Racing

Sierra Leone: Kentucky Derby Horse Odds, History and Prediction

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff
Sierra Leone: Kentucky Derby Horse Odds, History and Prediction

The 150th Kentucky Derby is nearly here, and the field of 20 three-year-old horses is set.

Chad Brown-trained Sierra Leone dominated during prep races on the Road to the Kentucky Derby and enters as a favorite.

Sierra Leone Kentucky Derby Odds and Post Position

Sierra Leone's Kentucky Derby morning line odds are 3-1 (+300), second-best in the field.

Sierra Leone drew post position 2.

Post
Horse
Trainer
Jockey
ML Odds
1DornochDanny GarganLuis Saez20-1
2Sierra LeoneChad BrownTyler Gaffalione3-1
3Mystik DanKenny McPeekBrian Hernandez20-1
4Catching FreedomBrad CoxFlavien Prat8-1
5CatalyticSaffie Joseph, Jr.Jose Ortiz30-1
6Just SteelD. Wayne LukasKeith Asmussen20-1
7Honor MarieWhit BeckmanBen Curtis20-1
View Full Table

Sierra Leone Horse Trainer and Jockey

Sierra Leone is trained by Chad Brown. Brown's decorated history includes wins at the 2017 (Cloud Computing) and 2022 (Early Voting) Preakness Stakes. Brown-trained Domestic Product is also in the field.

Tyler Gaffalione rode War of Will to a 2019 Preakness Stakes win. Gaffalione won 19% of starts in 2023 and was second in earnings among North American jockeys, via Equibase.

Sierra Leone Race History

Sierra Leone has won three of four career races and has never finished worse than second. In the runner-up result at Aqueduct in December, Sierra Leone posted a 99 Equibase Speed Score and was bested by a nose by Derby contender Dornoch.

Date
Track
Race
Finish
Equibase Speed Figure
4/6/2024KeenelandToyota Blue Grass Stakes (Gr. 1)1107
2/17/2024Fair GroundsRisen Star Stakes (Gr. 2)198
12/2/2023AqueductRemsen Stakes (Gr. 2)299
11/4/2023AqueductMaiden Special Weight189

Sierra Leone Kentucky Derby Prediction and Pick

With great connections and a high win rate, it's not a surprise that Sierra Leone is a favorite for Derby 150.

Sierra Leone's average Speed Score of 98.3 is bested only by Just A Touch's 100.0, and a max Speed Score output of 107 for Sierra Leone shows high-end potential.

Watch FanDuel TV's Kyle Levy analyze Sierra Leone below:

