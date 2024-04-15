Shams Charania on Bucks Star Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury: "There's Real Doubt"

When Giannis Antetokounmpo went down with a calf strain on April 9th against the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks fans held their collective breaths as the hopes of winning another NBA Championship were put on hold.

With the playoffs less than a week away, Antetokounmpo has yet to return to the court, and his status for the team's first-round series against the Indiana Pacers is still in question.

On Monday's episode of Run It Back, NBA insider Shams Charania shared what he's hearing about the former MVP's likelihood of a return by the start of the first round.

Below is the clip discussed above:

"I'm told there is real doubt about [Giannis Antetokounmpo's] status going into this series, his status for game one is very much up in the air."@ShamsCharania updates on Giannis's injury #Bucks



📺: https://t.co/wdT8I0ST8g pic.twitter.com/911IOpdXFS — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) April 15, 2024

Despite the caution, FanDuel Sportsbook still has the Bucks at -172 odds to beat the Pacers in the opening series, the second-best odds to win the Eastern Conference (+700), and tied for the third-best odds to win the NBA title (+1400).

Check out the full episode:

Run It Back airs Monday - Friday on FanDuel TV from 10 to 11 a.m. Eastern. Michelle Beadle, Shams Charania, and former NBA stars Chandler Parsons and Lou Williams discuss the day's biggest NBA games, match-ups, and most talked about storylines from around the league. Each episode will be posted after the fact on FanDuel's YouTube page. You can also get each episode in podcast form on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or by subscribing wherever you get your podcasts. You may download this episode by clicking the download button in the player below. To watch FanDuel TV online, simply visit fanduel.com/watch and log in with your FanDuel account for free access. Get the latest from Run It Back on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!