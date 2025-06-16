Phillies vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 16
The MLB's Monday slate includes the Miami Marlins facing the Philadelphia Phillies.
The MLB's Monday slate includes the Miami Marlins facing the Philadelphia Phillies.
Marlins vs Phillies Game Info
- Miami Marlins (28-41) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (42-29)
- Date: Monday, June 16, 2025
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida
- Coverage: FDSFL and NBCS-PH
Marlins vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: MIA: (-108) | PHI: (-108)
- Spread: MIA: +1.5 (-182) | PHI: -1.5 (+150)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Marlins vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara (Marlins) - 3-7, 7.14 ERA vs Mick Abel (Phillies) - 1-0, 2.35 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Sandy Alcantara (3-7) to the mound, while Mick Abel (1-0) will get the nod for the Phillies. When Alcantara starts, his team is 4-9-0 against the spread this season. When Alcantara starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 1-2. The Phillies have gone 1-2-0 ATS in Abel's three starts that had a set spread. The Phillies were the underdog on the moneyline for one Abel start this season -- they lost.
Marlins vs Phillies Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Phillies win (55.6%)
Marlins vs Phillies Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Phillies-Marlins, Philadelphia is the underdog at -108, and Miami is -108 playing at home.
Marlins vs Phillies Spread
Marlins vs Phillies Over/Under
- Marlins versus Phillies on June 16 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.
Marlins vs Phillies Betting Trends
- The Marlins have won in three of the eight contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- Miami has a record of 4-5 when favored by -108 or more this year.
- The Marlins and their opponents have hit the over in 35 of their 68 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Marlins have an against the spread mark of 38-30-0 in 68 games with a line this season.
- The Phillies have won four of the 10 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (40%).
- Philadelphia is 4-6 (winning 40% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -108 or longer.
- The Phillies have played in 68 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 29 times (29-35-4).
- The Phillies have a 33-35-0 record against the spread this season (covering 48.5% of the time).
Marlins Player Leaders
- Otto Lopez is batting .237 with seven doubles, six home runs and 20 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .311 while slugging .364.
- Among qualifying batters in the majors, he ranks 120th in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage, and 131st in slugging.
- Lopez hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with a walk.
- Kyle Stowers leads Miami with 62 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .462. He's batting .276 with an on-base percentage of .345.
- Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 43rd, his on-base percentage 57th, and his slugging percentage 49th.
- Agustin Ramirez is batting .240 with a .464 slugging percentage and 21 RBI this year.
- Ramirez has recorded at least one base hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .261 with two home runs and two RBIs.
- Eric Wagaman is batting .249 with a .291 OBP and 25 RBI for Miami this season.
Phillies Player Leaders
- Kyle Schwarber has 64 hits with a .379 on-base percentage, leading the Phillies in both categories. He's batting .247 and slugging .544.
- Including all qualified players, he is 99th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 17th and he is eighth in slugging.
- Trea Turner leads his team with a .442 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .300 with an on-base percentage of .360.
- Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 64th in slugging.
- Nick Castellanos is batting .279 with 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 16 walks.
- Alec Bohm has nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 13 walks while batting .283.
Marlins vs Phillies Head to Head
- 4/20/2025: 7-5 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)
- 4/19/2025: 11-10 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)
- 4/18/2025: 7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)
- 9/8/2024: 10-1 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 9/7/2024: 9-5 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)
- 9/6/2024: 16-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)
- 9/5/2024: 5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)
- 8/14/2024: 9-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 8/13/2024: 5-0 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)
- 6/30/2024: 7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)
