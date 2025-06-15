FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Sunday 6/15/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Be sure to incorporate our MLB DFS projections into your research process.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

MacKenzie Gore ($10,400)

This isn't the best matchup for MacKenzie Gore, but he's earned the right to be trusted in iffy ones. Gore's 2.52 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA) and 34.8% K rate are worthy of NL Cy Young consideration if Paul Skenes encounters issues. With a modest .699 team OPS in the past month against lefties, the Miami Marlins are very much a better sum than their respective parts. Gore posted just 27 FanDuel points (FDP) against a better version of Miami in April, which could help lower the southpaw's popularity.

Noah Cameron ($9,000)

Looking to avoid a sweep, Noah Cameron is apparently the Kansas City Royals' new stopper with Cole Ragans (shoulder) on the shelf. The top prospect has shoved thus far with 3.31 xERA and .229 xBA allowed that both rank 70th percentile or better across MLB. He'll benefit from a soft matchup with the Athletics today. The team with no city has a bottom-10 team OPS (.651) and strikeout rate (25.4%) against lefties in the past 30 days.

Grant Holmes ($8,200)

Can we legitimately ban the Colorado Rockies from main slates? Colorado let up 67 FDP to Spencer Strider on Saturday, making Grant Holmes a tough fade at a budget salary. Holmes isn't quite the K threat that Strider is, but he's generally underperforming with a 3.86 SIERA versus a 4.07 actual. His 25.4% K rate is just fine, too. The pitiful Rox have tumbled to an 84 wRC+ and league-worst 25.7% strikeout rate over the past month, so any fade of Holmes will be contrarian.

Stacks to Target

Atlanta Braves

Players to Target: Ronald Acuna Jr. ($4,200), Austin Riley ($3,600), Marcell Ozuna ($3,500), and Ozzie Albies ($3,000)

I mean, seriously. It's exhausting. Today's contestant for Colorado is Austin Gomber, who is fresh off consecutive seasons with an xERA over 5.00 and making his season debut against the Atlanta Braves. Gomber's xFIP during his AAA rehab assignments was 5.15, and the Rockies' bullpen also has MLB's third-worst reliever SIERA over the past 30 days (4.09), so it's tough to pinpoint a path to extreme failure when Holmes provides the salary savings to make this stack happen.

Texas Rangers

Players to Target: Corey Seager ($3,200), Josh Smith ($3,200), Marcus Semien ($3,000), and Jake Burger ($3,000)

Aaron Civale's situation is just bizarre. Civale has coughed up 2.04 HR/9 yet refused a bullpen assignment, leading to a trade to the Chicago White Sox. It's now public knowledge that Chicago doesn't want him, either. He'll face the Texas Rangers' improving offense in his first start with the Pale Hose. The righty's explosive tendencies and a porous White Sox 'pen are two reasons I took the over on Texas' team total in today's best MLB bets.

Los Angeles Angels

Players to Target: Zach Neto ($3,500), Mike Trout ($3,200), Taylor Ward ($3,000), and Travis D'Arnaud ($2,500)

Perhaps no one in baseball has issues with hard contact like Cade Povich. Povich has let up extreme hard-hit (50.3%) and barrel (13.1%) rates allowed, and 41.0% of balls have been in the air against him, too. That wraps into 1.48 HR/9 allowed, and the Los Angeles Angels have formed a pretty mean trio of righties at the top of their order with Mike Trout back healthy. Trout and Zach Neto are two of our MLB DFS projections' favorite picks for a bomb today.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.