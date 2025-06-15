2 Best MLB Bets and Player Props for Giants at Dodgers on Sunday 6/15/25

Even within a single MLB game, you've got countless betting markets to choose from.

Which ones stand out today as the San Francisco Giants take on the Los Angeles Dodgers?

This classic rivalry is tied at one as these teams battle for first place in the NL West. Two of their best emerging young pitchers will go toe-to-toe in hopes to snag the victory. How can we bet tonight's primetime tilt?

We're going to run through my favorites in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds. You can also check out FanDuel Research's MLB player prop projections if you want a glimpse at projected strikeouts, home runs, and more.

Now, let's dig into the best bets for this game.

Betting Picks for Giants at Dodgers

This is a bit frightening with two of baseball's better offenses on tap, but Kyle Harrison and Dustin May have enough potential for at least one to shove.

S.F.'s Harrison might be a sleeping giant -- pun fully intended. His 4.56 ERA isn't nearly as impressive as a 3.73 SIERA, and his 13.4% swinging-strike rate is tied with Paul Skenes for 11th among starters with at least 20.0 innings on the board.

Increasingly, the Dodgers have needed and gotten more out of May, too. His 3.99 SIERA might also be a bit undervalued relative to his actual (4.46), and he's recorded a 2.97 ERA and 3.25 xFIP at Dodger Stadium. The righty also has a 1.62 career ERA versus San Francisco, whose lineup typically struggles against righties and is missing Matt Chapman (hand).

The Giants' .701 team OPS against righties in the past 30 days is seventh-worst in MLB, and the Dodgers are much better in that category against righties (.778) than lefties (.693) like Harrison. This is one of those contrarian baseball bets you make and hold your breath opposite the public.

Would Paul Skenes, sharing Harrison's whiff rate, ever have a line this low? No. The lefty's workload is now good enough to potentially start thrusting him toward that swing-and-miss tier.

Harrison has worked up to 87 pitches in his last two starts, closing in on a full-time role after starting the season as a reliever. While Harrison might not yet earn a Skenes-like pass in the strikeout department, he's fanned at least five batters in two of his three outings where he tossed at least 80 pitches.

This matchup is just too plain to ignore this prop. L.A.'s mighty attack seemingly crumbles against southpaws. While not a "plus" matchup in the grand scheme of things, the Dodgers' 22.4% K rate over the past month of play ranks just 12th across baseball. As mentioned, their recent team OPS is closer to average.

FanDuel Research's MLB player prop projections expect 4.59 Ks in 4.91 innings from Harrison, which might be selling his climbing pitch count. Even at that conservative projection, we'd have expected closer to +106 odds for at least five punchouts.

Which bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

