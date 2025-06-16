Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 16

Today's MLB slate has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those games is the San Diego Padres squaring off against the Los Angeles Dodgers. We have predictions for every game below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: FDSFL and NBCS-PH

FDSFL and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara vs. Mick Abel

Sandy Alcantara vs. Mick Abel Records: Marlins (28-41), Phillies (42-29)

Marlins (28-41), Phillies (42-29) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 55.55%

55.55% Marlins Win Probability: 44.45%

Colorado Rockies at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: MASN and COLR

MASN and COLR Probable Pitchers: Jake Irvin vs. Carson Palmquist

Jake Irvin vs. Carson Palmquist Records: Nationals (30-41), Rockies (14-57)

Nationals (30-41), Rockies (14-57) Nationals Moneyline Odds: -188

-188 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +158

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals

Nationals Nationals Win Probability: 64.57%

64.57% Rockies Win Probability: 35.43%

Los Angeles Angels at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network, YES and FDSW

MLB Network, YES and FDSW Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt vs. José Soriano

Clarke Schmidt vs. José Soriano Records: Yankees (42-28), Angels (33-37)

Yankees (42-28), Angels (33-37) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -196

-196 Angels Moneyline Odds: +164

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 64.23%

64.23% Angels Win Probability: 35.77%

Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:35 p.m. ET

7:35 p.m. ET Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field

George M. Steinbrenner Field TV Channel: FDSSUN and MASN2

FDSSUN and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot vs. Zach Eflin

Ryan Pepiot vs. Zach Eflin Records: Rays (39-32), Orioles (30-40)

Rays (39-32), Orioles (30-40) Rays Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Orioles Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 59.32%

59.32% Orioles Win Probability: 40.68%

Boston Red Sox at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and NESN

ROOT Sports NW and NESN Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert vs. Lucas Giolito

Logan Gilbert vs. Lucas Giolito Records: Mariners (36-34), Red Sox (37-36)

Mariners (36-34), Red Sox (37-36) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -188

-188 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +158

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 63.56%

63.56% Red Sox Win Probability: 36.44%

Houston Astros at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and SCHN

NBCS-CA and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Mitch Spence vs. Lance McCullers

Mitch Spence vs. Lance McCullers Records: Athletics (29-44), Astros (41-30)

Athletics (29-44), Astros (41-30) Astros Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 50.12%

50.12% Athletics Win Probability: 49.88%

San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet LA and SDPA

MLB Network, SportsNet LA and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani vs. Dylan Cease

Shohei Ohtani vs. Dylan Cease Records: Dodgers (43-29), Padres (39-31)

Dodgers (43-29), Padres (39-31) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 Padres Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 53.05%

53.05% Dodgers Win Probability: 46.95%

