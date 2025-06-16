Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 16
Today's MLB slate has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those games is the San Diego Padres squaring off against the Los Angeles Dodgers. We have predictions for every game below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: FDSFL and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara vs. Mick Abel
- Records: Marlins (28-41), Phillies (42-29)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -118
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 55.55%
- Marlins Win Probability: 44.45%
Colorado Rockies at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: MASN and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Jake Irvin vs. Carson Palmquist
- Records: Nationals (30-41), Rockies (14-57)
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: -188
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +158
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
- Nationals Win Probability: 64.57%
- Rockies Win Probability: 35.43%
Los Angeles Angels at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network, YES and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt vs. José Soriano
- Records: Yankees (42-28), Angels (33-37)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -196
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +164
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 64.23%
- Angels Win Probability: 35.77%
Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:35 p.m. ET
- Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot vs. Zach Eflin
- Records: Rays (39-32), Orioles (30-40)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -116
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 59.32%
- Orioles Win Probability: 40.68%
Boston Red Sox at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert vs. Lucas Giolito
- Records: Mariners (36-34), Red Sox (37-36)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -188
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +158
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 63.56%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 36.44%
Houston Astros at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Mitch Spence vs. Lance McCullers
- Records: Athletics (29-44), Astros (41-30)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -156
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 50.12%
- Athletics Win Probability: 49.88%
San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet LA and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani vs. Dylan Cease
- Records: Dodgers (43-29), Padres (39-31)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -156
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 53.05%
- Dodgers Win Probability: 46.95%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.