Yankees vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 16
The Monday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Angels.
Yankees vs Angels Game Info
- New York Yankees (42-28) vs. Los Angeles Angels (33-37)
- Date: Monday, June 16, 2025
- Time: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York
- Coverage: MLB Network, YES, and FDSW
Yankees vs Angels Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: NYY: (-196) | LAA: (+164)
- Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+105) | LAA: +1.5 (-126)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)
Yankees vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt (Yankees) - 3-3, 3.60 ERA vs José Soriano (Angels) - 4-5, 3.86 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (3-3) to the mound, while Jose Soriano (4-5) will take the ball for the Angels. Schmidt and his team are 3-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. Schmidt's team is 5-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Angels have a 3-11-0 ATS record in Soriano's 14 starts with a set spread. The Angels are 3-6 in Soriano's nine starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Yankees vs Angels Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Yankees win (64.2%)
Yankees vs Angels Moneyline
- Los Angeles is the underdog, +164 on the moneyline, while New York is a -196 favorite at home.
Yankees vs Angels Spread
- The Angels are +1.5 on the run line against the Yankees. The Angels are -126 to cover, and the Yankees are +105.
Yankees vs Angels Over/Under
- Yankees versus Angels, on June 16, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -100 and the under -122.
Yankees vs Angels Betting Trends
- The Yankees have been favorites in 60 games this season and have come away with the win 39 times (65%) in those contests.
- This season New York has been victorious 11 times in 15 chances when named as a favorite of at least -196 on the moneyline.
- The Yankees' games have gone over the total in 29 of their 69 opportunities.
- In 69 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 32-37-0 against the spread.
- The Angels have put together a 25-30 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45.5% of those games).
- Los Angeles has a 4-5 record (winning 44.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +164 or longer.
- The Angels have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 69 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 37 of those games (37-31-1).
- The Angels have put together a 34-35-0 record against the spread this season.
Yankees Player Leaders
- Aaron Judge leads New York with 99 hits and an OBP of .473, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .756. He's batting .378.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.
- Paul Goldschmidt is hitting .311 with 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 23 walks. He's slugging .455 with an on-base percentage of .371.
- He is 11th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging among qualifying hitters.
- Goldschmidt takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, three walks and two RBIs.
- Cody Bellinger has collected 60 base hits, an OBP of .325 and a slugging percentage of .437 this season.
- Anthony Volpe has eight home runs, 39 RBI and a batting average of .245 this season.
Angels Player Leaders
- Taylor Ward is hitting .214 with 13 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 22 walks. He's slugging .477 with an on-base percentage of .272.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 152nd, his on-base percentage is 155th, and he is 33rd in slugging.
- Nolan Schanuel's .376 OBP and .394 slugging percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .282.
- He is currently 30th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 112th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.
- Zach Neto has 58 hits, a team-best for the Angels.
- Jo Adell is hitting .227 with seven doubles, 13 home runs and 12 walks.
Yankees vs Angels Head to Head
- 5/28/2025: 1-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 5/27/2025: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)
- 5/26/2025: 5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)
- 8/8/2024: 9-4 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)
- 8/7/2024: 8-2 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)
- 8/7/2024: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)
- 5/30/2024: 8-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
- 5/29/2024: 2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)
- 5/28/2024: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 7/19/2023: 7-3 LAA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
