Nationals vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 16

Monday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Washington Nationals and the Colorado Rockies.

Nationals vs Rockies Game Info

Washington Nationals (30-41) vs. Colorado Rockies (14-57)

Date: Monday, June 16, 2025

Monday, June 16, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN and COLR

Nationals vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: WSH: (-188) | COL: (+158)

WSH: (-188) | COL: (+158) Spread: WSH: -1.5 (+112) | COL: +1.5 (-134)

WSH: -1.5 (+112) | COL: +1.5 (-134) Total: 9 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Nationals vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jake Irvin (Nationals) - 5-3, 4.21 ERA vs Carson Palmquist (Rockies) - 0-4, 7.77 ERA

The Nationals will give the nod to Jake Irvin (5-3, 4.21 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Carson Palmquist (0-4, 7.77 ERA). Irvin and his team have a record of 8-6-0 against the spread when he starts. This will be Irvin's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. The Rockies have a 1-4-0 record against the spread in Palmquist's starts. The Rockies were the underdog on the moneyline for five Palmquist starts this season -- they lost every game.

Nationals vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nationals win (64.6%)

Nationals vs Rockies Moneyline

Washington is a -188 favorite on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +158 underdog on the road.

Nationals vs Rockies Spread

The Nationals are hosting the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs (+112 to cover) on the runline. Colorado is -134 to cover.

Nationals vs Rockies Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Nationals-Rockies contest on June 16, with the over available at -104 and the under at -118.

Nationals vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Nationals have won in two, or 18.2%, of the 11 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Washington has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -188.

The Nationals' games have gone over the total in 32 of their 68 opportunities.

The Nationals have posted a record of 36-32-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockies have won 19.4% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (13-54).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +158 or longer, Colorado has a record of 9-42 (17.6%).

In the 70 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Rockies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-39-3).

The Rockies have a 26-44-0 record ATS this season (covering only 37.1% of the time).

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has 75 hits and an OBP of .373 to go with a slugging percentage of .534. All three of those stats lead Washington hitters this season. He has a .280 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 34th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.

C.J. Abrams is hitting .275 with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 14 walks. He's slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .343.

His batting average is 46th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 59th, and his slugging percentage 37th.

Abrams brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double and a walk.

Luis Garcia has 58 hits this season and has a slash line of .260/.303/.399.

Garcia has picked up a hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with two doubles and two RBIs.

Nathaniel Lowe has been key for Washington with 61 hits, an OBP of .297 plus a slugging percentage of .369.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has put up a team-high slugging percentage (.494) while pacing the Rockies in hits (74). He's batting .284 and with an on-base percentage of .326.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he is 28th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage.

Jordan Beck is hitting .264 with 12 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 17 walks. He's slugging .464 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Including all qualifying players, he is 65th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging percentage.

Ryan McMahon has racked up a team-best .333 on-base percentage.

Brenton Doyle is hitting .202 with eight doubles, two triples, five home runs and 20 walks.

Nationals vs Rockies Head to Head

4/20/2025: 3-1 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-1 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/20/2025: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-2 WSH (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/19/2025: 12-11 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

12-11 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/22/2024: 8-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/21/2024: 6-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/20/2024: 3-1 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-1 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/23/2024: 2-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

2-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/22/2024: 8-7 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-7 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/21/2024: 11-5 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

11-5 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/26/2023: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

