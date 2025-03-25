Senators vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 25

On Tuesday in the NHL, the Ottawa Senators are playing the Buffalo Sabres.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Senators vs Sabres Game Info

Ottawa Senators (37-27-5) vs. Buffalo Sabres (28-35-6)

Date: Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Tuesday, March 25, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Senators vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Senators (-146) Sabres (+122) 5.5 Senators (-1.5)

Senators vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Senators win (50.6%)

Senators vs Sabres Puck Line

The Sabres are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sabres are -205 to cover the spread, and the Senators are +164.

Senators vs Sabres Over/Under

The Senators-Sabres matchup on March 25 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -134 and the under is +110.

Senators vs Sabres Moneyline

Ottawa is a -146 favorite on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a +122 underdog at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!