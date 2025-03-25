NHL
Senators vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 25
On Tuesday in the NHL, the Ottawa Senators are playing the Buffalo Sabres.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Senators vs Sabres Game Info
- Ottawa Senators (37-27-5) vs. Buffalo Sabres (28-35-6)
- Date: Tuesday, March 25, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Senators vs Sabres Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Senators (-146)
|Sabres (+122)
|5.5
|Senators (-1.5)
Senators vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Senators win (50.6%)
Senators vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Sabres are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sabres are -205 to cover the spread, and the Senators are +164.
Senators vs Sabres Over/Under
- The Senators-Sabres matchup on March 25 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -134 and the under is +110.
Senators vs Sabres Moneyline
- Ottawa is a -146 favorite on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a +122 underdog at home.