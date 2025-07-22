Reds vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 22

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The MLB's Tuesday slate includes the Cincinnati Reds facing the Washington Nationals.

Reds vs Nationals Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (52-49) vs. Washington Nationals (40-60)

Date: Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Tuesday, July 22, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN and FDSOH

Reds vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-136) | WSH: (+116)

CIN: (-136) | WSH: (+116) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+118) | WSH: +1.5 (-142)

CIN: -1.5 (+118) | WSH: +1.5 (-142) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Reds vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chase Burns (Reds) - 0-1, 6.19 ERA vs Brad Lord (Nationals) - 2-5, 3.46 ERA

The probable pitchers are Chase Burns (0-1) for the Reds and Brad Lord (2-5) for the Nationals. Burns and his team are 1-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. Burns' team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Nationals have a 2-3-0 ATS record in Lord's five starts that had a set spread. The Nationals have a 2-1 record in Lord's three starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Reds vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nationals win (50.1%)

Reds vs Nationals Moneyline

The Reds vs Nationals moneyline has Cincinnati as a -136 favorite, while Washington is a +116 underdog at home.

Reds vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the spread (-142 to cover), and Cincinnati is +118 to cover the runline.

Reds vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for the Reds versus Nationals contest on July 22 has been set at 8.5, with -122 odds on the over and -100 odds on the under.

Reds vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Reds have been chosen as favorites in 40 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (52.5%) in those games.

This year Cincinnati has won 10 of 17 games when listed as at least -136 on the moneyline.

The Reds' games have gone over the total in 42 of their 95 opportunities.

The Reds are 50-45-0 against the spread in their 95 games that had a posted line this season.

The Nationals have won 44.7% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (34-42).

Washington is 24-34 (winning 41.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.

In the 94 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Nationals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 54 times (54-38-2).

The Nationals have put together a 48-46-0 record against the spread this season (covering 51.1% of the time).

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati with 107 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .483. He's batting .279 with an on-base percentage of .360.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 33rd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 31st in slugging.

TJ Friedl leads Cincinnati with an OBP of .364 this season while batting .267 with 47 walks and 58 runs scored. He's slugging .392.

He is 65th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 112th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Spencer Steer is batting .249 with a .396 slugging percentage and 41 RBI this year.

Matt McLain has 11 home runs, 35 RBI and a batting average of .215 this season.

McLain takes a seven-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is batting .300 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and four RBIs.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has accumulated a team-best OBP (.379) and slugging percentage (.526), and leads the Nationals in hits (102, while batting .275).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 14th in slugging.

C.J. Abrams is hitting .279 with 21 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 25 walks. He's slugging .477 with an on-base percentage of .344.

His batting average is 33rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is 36th in slugging.

Luis Garcia is batting .260 with 20 doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks.

Nathaniel Lowe has 14 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .228.

Reds vs Nationals Head to Head

7/21/2025: 10-8 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

10-8 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/4/2025: 4-1 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-1 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/3/2025: 11-6 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

11-6 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 7/21/2024: 5-2 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-2 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/20/2024: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/19/2024: 8-5 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-5 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 3/31/2024: 6-5 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

6-5 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 3/30/2024: 7-6 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

7-6 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 3/28/2024: 8-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

8-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/6/2023: 6-3 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

